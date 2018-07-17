HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Accused serial killer Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was arrested following a chase in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.

The pursuit ended on Eldridge Parkway just north of Fallbrook Drive before 7 a.m. Rodriguez was in the same dark gray Nissan Sentra authorities had been searching for.

Police say that Rodriguez could be linked with two mattress store murders, the murder of a Cypress woman, along with other unsolved crimes.

BREAKING - Police *may have just captured Jose Rodriguez, the suspected serial killer. A high speed chase just ended - just hopped off the phone with @houstonpolice, they say they think it’s him. I’m in en route, more details shortly. #HTownRush #khou11 pic.twitter.com/r6Nt6TLMuL — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) July 17, 2018

.@SheriffEd_HCSO says everyone is breathing a sigh of relief at this point, says he had sufficient info in each crime that they’re related and Rodriguez is likely responsible #khou11 pic.twitter.com/pZVS0Q7fGm — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) July 17, 2018

Rodriguez hasn't been charged in the crimes, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted he's "considered a serial killer, armed and dangerous."

Considered a serial killer, armed & dangerous. Possibly linked to at least 3 murders, plus the robbery/shooting of @METROHouston driver this morning and a home invasion. Stay safe and alert. @houstonpolice @HCSOTexas working collaboratively. #hounews RT @houstonpolice: https://t.co/FQC1tIrdzP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 16, 2018

Rodriguez was caught thanks to an alert resident who called in a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood. That was just after 6 a.m. Tuesday

Breaking: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Harris County deputies were alerted to crime spree suspect Jose Gilberto Rodriguez by a citizen who saw the suspect vehicle in the NW side neighborhood. There was a brief chase and he was captured at 6:56a.m. #khou #HouNews — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) July 17, 2018

A deputy responded a few minutes after the call came in and began searching the area, Gonzalez said Tuesday morning. The deputy came upon a vehicle matching the description distributed by investigators.

Rodriguez was still inside the Nissan when a short chase ensued. After about 15 minutes, deputies were able to take the suspected serial killer into custody without further incident.

Deputies said they also found a pistol inside the car.

The first person killed in the crime spree was a widow in Cypress who liked to read the Bible and bake cookies for neighbors.

Harris County sheriff's deputies found Pamela Johnson, 62, inside her home Friday in the 2400 block of Bent Pine Drive. Her brother had asked him to check on her because she wasn't answering his calls.

If you’ve seen Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, age 46, DO NOT approach. Call 9-1-1 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 #hounews pic.twitter.com/CDJqxTa6Zf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2018

The widow's television, computer and jewelry were missing from her home, detectives said.

Pamela Johnson was a widow who liked to read the Bible and surprise neighbors with homemade cookies.

Homer, Michelle

On Saturday, Johnson's missing PT Cruiser was found in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall.

Mall surveillance video showed a man, believed to be Rodriguez, walking through the mall and exiting the opposite side.

Police say other vehicles used in the crime spree were also dumped at the mall.

On Saturday night, a young employee was found shot to death inside the Mattress Firm at 7592 FM 1960, not far from Willowbrook Mall.

Allie Barrow, 28, was found by the store manager.

Employees at nearby businesses were stunned by the news.

“I’ve heard about robberies around here and stuff like that but nothing about someone being found dead. It’s pretty scary.” said Sarai Roman.

Mattress Firm announced Monday that their Houston area stores will remain closed on Tuesday. CEO Steve Stagner released the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy after hearing of another senseless act of violence at a peer mattress company in Houston on the heels of this weekend’s tragic event. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our associates, we are closing Houston-area Mattress Firm stores until we can more fully assess the situation. As the safety of our employees is paramount, we are working diligently to implement additional security measures for further protection of our employees. If you have any information about the suspect at large, please contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Team at 713-308-3600.”

A few hours after Barrow's identity was released on Monday, police were called to another mattress store about three miles away.

This time, the victim was a man. He was found inside a Mattress One store in the 4400 block of I-45 near Crosstimbers.

Police are looking for a dark gray Nissan Sentra stolen from the scene.

Police also want to question Rodriguez about the robbery and shooting of a Metro Lift driver early Monday near Highway 59 and Quitman. He survived and was rushed to an area hospital.

A fifth crime, a home invasion robbery on July 9 in north Harris County could also be linked to Rodriguez.

