FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for the 2010 murder of a woman has been brought back to the United States from Mexico to be held accountable.

According to authorities, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office took 32-year-old Jorge Montiel of Mexico into custody July 17 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

It was Oct. 13, 2010 when authorities found Maria Hernandez-Reyes dead in her Park Street home in Cumming, Georgia. Investigators took out arrest warrants for Montiel on charges of burglary, aggravated sodomy and murder, but authorities said Montiel returned to Hidalgo, Mexico before the warrants could be executed.

As a result, a judge authorized international extradition for Montiel and the Gainesville FBI Office obtained a Federal warrant for him.

A jury indicted Montiel while authorities searched for him for years. An international search for him was ultimately successful, and the Department of Justice worked with the Mexican governement to facilitate Montiel's return.

Authorities took him to the Forsyth County Detention Center.

