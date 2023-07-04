No threat found at University of Oklahoma campus, school says

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has cleared the threat of an active shooter after sending out tweets tonight warning of a possible one on its campus and that they were investigating possible shots fired.
In a tweet sent out at 9:24 p.m., the school stated there was an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval.
The Van Vleet Oval is a central space on the campus, often used for large outdoor events.
A second tweet sent at 9:46 p.m. stated campus police were investigating shots fired on the Norman campus, and told people to avoid the South Oval area and to shelter in place.
The school sent another tweet at 10:04 p.m. saying police are still investigating possible shots fired on campus and told residents to continue sheltering in place and to avoid the South Oval area.
Another tweet was sent at 10:31 p.m. saying police are still investigating.
The OU Daily, the school's newspaper, said police were searching around the school library for shell casings, but a university spokesperson told the paper nothing has been found so far.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.