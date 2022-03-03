What active warrants tell us about man accused of shooting Clayton County officer

On Wednesday night the man surrendered to authorities.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long manhunt for the suspect accused of shooting a police officer ended late Wednesday night when he surrendered to authorities.

Now, active warrants from multiple court records are shedding light on 25-year-old Arterio Crumbley, who is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail and expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

According to two court records, one from this past December and another from January, Crumbley failed to appear for probation related assessments.

The records also show that on Jan. 27, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Crumbley had been serving six years of probation after serving one year in prison, as part of a sentence from a 2019 burglary and theft case. He reached a plea deal in that case.

In that same 2019 case, Crumbley was found guilty on a total of three counts from April of 2018. Those included:

Burglary for entering a home illegally

Theft for taking two iPhones

Theft for taking a PlayStation

Now, he's facing charges in connection to the alleged shooting of a police officer and another victim during an armed robbery.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to an armed robbery call off Riverdale Road. A police officer, later identified as Ryan Richey, was shot in the waist area while responding to the alleged crime. The victim of the robbery was also shot in the hand, police said. Both are expected to survive.

Northcutt Elementary, North Clayton Middle and North Clayton High were placed on lockdown as a precaution to ensure the safety of all students and staff, Clayton County Schools said. Officials later allowed students to leave under "heightened security." Students who would normally normally walk home on their own were taken home by Clayton County School Police.