Lanz brothers had history of crime at Acworth home before couple's murder, records show

Matthew Lanz's brother had been causing trouble at the home along Verbena Drive.

ACWORTH, Ga. — It seemed like two unrelated crimes -- a homicide in Acworth then a stabbing in Sandy Springs.

Crime investigators would later pin the two events on one man: 22-year-old Matthew Lanz. Court records show he and his brother have a history of crime in the area.

Cobb County police said Lanz shot and killed Amber and Justin Hicks last week. The couple was found dead inside their home in Acworth with a toddler left unharmed.

About 24 hours later, a Sandy Springs police officer was stabbed while confronting a home intruder, according to investigators.

Authorities named the Hicks’ neighbor, Matt Lanz as a suspect in both violent events.

The Lanz family had a long history of problems at the Hicks' home, even before the couple moved in, records show.

In July 2020, a post on Facebook detailed a chilling pattern of sexual harassment, stalking and intimidation.

The person who lived at the home along Verbena Drive wrote about her experience with Austin Lanz, the oldest son of the family who lived behind her.

"Looking into the eyes of the person who's made you feel unsafe in your own home for the past six months. Looking at the person who makes you close all your blinds and lock all your doors and jump at any sound you hear outside," she described in her post.

In April, Austin Lanz was caught on video breaking into the neighbor's home after repeatedly leaving pornographic material in the mailbox, according to police records.

Officers later arrested Austin Lanz. He's later accused of assaulting two Cobb County Police Officers while in jail, reports show.

A month later, he was granted bond and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The previous resident alluded on Facebook to the idea he needed help.

"And I'll grieve. Grieve for what was taken from me, grieve for what was taken from him to make him act this way, grieve for a society that doesn't want me to talk about this, grieve for a mindset that makes me feel guilty for taking offense at the things that were done to me," they wrote.

In August, Austin Lanz would take a bus to Washington D.C. and kill a Pentagon officer before killing himself, investigators said.

Meantime in Acworth, a new couple was about to buy the home Austin Lanz was accused of breaking into.

In September, Amber and Justin Hicks closed on the home on Verbena Drive.

11Alive sifted through records and there doesn’t appear to be any interaction between the Hicks and Lanz family until last week, when police said Austin’s 22-year-old brother Matthew broke into the home.

On Nov. 19, police say Matthew Lanz also broke into a couple of homes in Sandy Springs.

They have not said how he got to the neighborhood 30 miles away where he's accused of stabbing a police officer. The Sandy Springs officer allegedly confronted him inside one of the homes.

At last check, the officer is recovering and was released from the hospital, according to the department. Lanz was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Amber and Justin Hicks will be laid to rest Tuesday, right before Thanksgiving.