Police: Bartow County shooting leaves one dead, suspect in custody

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot multiple times in Bartow County Tuesday morning, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

The office said they were able to arrest a suspect.

Deputies and investigators were dispatched to 546 Fieldwood Drive NW in Adairsville shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday to an in-progress emergency call. Dispatchers escalated the call after hearing a verbal altercation and possible gunshots, ultimately losing contact with the caller.

Deputies found Kelly Fletcher, 61, on the scene, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. First responders attempted first aid, but Fletcher later died, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the Adairsville Police Department spoke with the suspect on the phone, who resides at the home. The suspect agreed to surrender and was taken into custody without issue.

The suspect faces a murder charge and is currently being held without bond.

