Man shot and killed in Decatur after argument

The incident happened on Wednesday, police said.

DECATUR, Ga. — A man was killed in Decatur after an argument with another man, whom police say left and returned to shoot him inside a business.

According to the Decatur Police Department, it happened Wednesday just before 2 p.m. at a business on East College Avenue.

The department said a verbal argument took place between the victim and suspect as one was entering and the other exiting the driveway of the business.

"The suspect initially left the location and the victim entered the business," Decatur Police said. "The suspect returned and entered the business, shot the victim and fled."

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Timothy Wilson of Hiram. Police said he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A 24-year-old suspect from DeKalb County was arrested and charged with murder.