ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University is vowing changes and a chance for students to share their thoughts in the wake of a shooting at the Atlanta University Center that left four women injured.

The University released a statement on Friday night telling locals and students alike what some of those new practices would be. The first, according to the statement, will be having public safety employees serving in 12-hour shifts in an effort to enable 24-hour coverage on campus.

A CAU spokesperson said that members of the executive team along with the chief of police will also be reviewing precautionary measures that will be implemented to "maintain both a secure and nurturing environment" for students.

The campus is also hosting a series of "Conversations with the President" events for freshmen to discuss safety and security issues. And the school intends to continue providing free counseling services for students, faculty and staff in the aftermath of the disturbing incident.

RELATED: Kia Thomas, star volleyball player shot at Clark Atlanta, speaks on moving forward

A CAU spokesperson said that Atlanta Police are already in talks with their University as well as other colleges in the AUC to beef up the police presence in the area.

These changes come as the victims - students in the AUC - continue recovering from the traumatic event.

Police told 11Alive that two victims are Clark Atlanta students (ages 18 and 19) and two are from Spelman College (ages 17 and 18). Investigators said they believe two separate groups were fighting each other and the four victims were simply caught in the crossfire. Police don't believe they were targeted.

RELATED: Police release names of victims shot in front of library at Clark Atlanta University

Following the shooting, CAU said it received an outpouring of support from the community, former students, civic leaders and the clergy as the schools pick up the pieces and begin their academic year.

The university also commended CAU student Derrick Daniels who it said saved the life of one wounded student.

In the meantime, the search is still on for the person responsible for the shooting, though police have released video of a suspect - and they're hoping someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Missing Woodstock woman's body found in Panama City Beach