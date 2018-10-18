MONROE, Ga. -- State agents are responding to a shooting involving an officer near a metro Atlanta technical college.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. and involved a call to a man with a gun roughly a block from Athens Technical College - Walton County campus. Authorities said a Monroe Police Department officer fired the shot and was not injured. The suspect, however, was injured and is in surgery.

It's unclear how severely the man was hurt. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has already responded to the scene of the shooting and will release more information once available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

The GBI responds to a shooting involving a police officer in Monroe, Ga. on October 18.

