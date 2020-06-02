ACWORTH, Ga. — A scary encounter for an Uber driver ended with her running out of her car, after her passenger allegedly pointed a gun at her, according to officers.

Acworth Police charged the customer, James Dixon, with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Officers said on Feb. 2, they were called to the Texaco on South Man Street. Police said they used a translator to speak with the victim, who told them what happened.

The Uber driver said she picked up Dixon and was taking him to his destination when he became verbally abusive. He then allegedly pointed a firearm at her.

James Dixon

Acworth Police

Police said the victim got out of her vehicle and ran to the Texaco where officers met her.

They searched the area for her vehicle and found it just a short distance away on Main Street.

They also found Dixon in the same area. Police said had a black handgun with him. Officers took Dixon into custody.

