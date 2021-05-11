Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers plead not guilty to federal hate crime charges

All three defendants pleaded not guilty on the federal charges of allegedly killing Arbery because of his race and will remain in the state's custody without bond.

The three men accused of murder and federal hate crimes in connection to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery say they are not guilty.

Travis McMichael, age 35, along with 65-year-old Gregory McMichael and 51-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan were indicted on one count each of hate crimes and attempted kidnapping charges last month. The two McMichaels were also charged with separate federal counts of using firearms during a crime of violence.

All three appeared in federal court Tuesday in Brunswick, for the first hearing on the federal charges of allegedly killing Arbery because of his race. The 25-year-old Black man was running down a road in the Satilla Shores neighborhood when cellphone video shot by Bryan shows the McMichaels struggling with Arbery over a gun before the deadly shooting.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty and will remain in the state's custody without bond following Tuesday's hearing.

Arbery's aunt and father were both in court.

Travis and Gregory McMichael and Bryan also have hearings scheduled Wednesday and Thursday of this week in Glynn County Superior Court. Defense lawyers are asking Judge Timothy Walmsley to allow details of Arbery's past encounters with law enforcement, as well as alleged evidence of his mental illness.

Attorneys for Travis McMichael say that evidence bolsters their claim of self-defense.

The state's criminal trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18.