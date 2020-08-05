What we know about the timeline of events in the Ahmaud Arbery case

After more than two months, Gregory, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, 25.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A father and son accused of shooting a man while jogging through a south Georgia neighborhood are being held accountable, but the amount of time it took for authorities to arrest them has come under scrutiny.

After more than two months, Gregory, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with the Feb. 23 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, 25.

Arbery, who is black, was shot and killed in a Brunswick neighborhood after being confronted by the McMichaels, who are white. The pair, who were armed with shotguns, told police they followed Arbery as he was jogging because they thought he looked like a man they suspected of burglaries.

The pair were allowed to walk free after the shooting, and activists accused authorities of bungling the investigation, which has only received renewed interest, they claim, after leaked video showing the shooting drew national outrage.

From the shooting on Feb. 23 to the May 7 arrests, here is a timeline of events in the case:

FEB 23: Ahmaud Arbery is shot and killed after being confronted by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who followed Arbery because they told police they thought he looked like a burglary suspect. They were never arrested.

FEB 24: The District Attorney for the Waycross Judicial Circuit, George Barnhill, said he sees no "grounds for an arrest" of any party involved in the case, according to an undated early April letter from Barnhill's office to the Glynn County Police Department, saying that the McMichaels and a third person, Bryan William, were following Arbery in "hot pursuit."

FEB 27: In a letter, District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, Jackie L. Johnson, recuses herself from the case, citing the fact that Gregory McMichael is a former investigator with her office.

EARLY APRIL: The undated early April letter from Barnhill announces that he will, too, step away from the case and will ask for another district attorney to be appointed to handle the case. According to the letter, it came after the April 1 autopsy report was received, but prior to the April 13 appointment of Tom Durden to the case. The letter goes on to lay out why he thought there was "insufficient probable cause to issue arrest warrants."

APRIL 13: District Attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, Tom Durden, is appointed to handle the case from Glynn County

APRIL 29: The Glynn County Police Department requests the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into alleged threats against the department and individuals involved in the investigation

MAY 5: Video of the fatal shooting surfaces online, renewing calls from the community and across the nation for the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.

On the same day, the Glynn County Police Department asks that the GBI look into the release of the video, not the incident itself.

Special Prosecutor Durden, appointed to handle the case, makes the recommendation that it be presented before a grand jury for criminal charges.

Later that evening, both Durden and GBI director Vic Reynolds speak. The special prosecutor formally requests that the GBI open an investigation into the incident.

MAY 6: The GBI's Kingsland office officially launches their investigation, and Reynolds promises to "seek the truth" of what happened.

Demonstrators gather at the state Capitol in masks to rally for justice.

Noted attorney for the family of Trayvon Martin, Ben Crump, joins the Georgia case.

MAY 7: Gov. Brian Kemp calls the video of the shooting "absolutely horrific" during a press conference on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak, and promises the GBI will conduct a thorough investigation.

The GBI announces Gregory and Travis McMichael have been arrested at their home near Brunswick, Georgia. They are charged with murder and aggravated assault.

MAY 8: In a news conference, the GBI announced that there was "more than sufficient probable cause" for felony murder charges. The agency added that it is also looking at the possibility of charging the person who recorded the video.

Gregory and Travis McMichael make their first appearance in Magistrate Court.

