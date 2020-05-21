Georgia representatives ask Justice Department to assist in Arbery investigation

All 14 of Georgia's U.S. House members signed a letter Wednesday asking Attorney General William Barr for “robust Federal support” in the case.

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers from Georgia wants Attorney General William Barr to involve the Justice Department in the investigation of the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

All 14 of Georgia's U.S. House members signed a letter Wednesday asking Barr for “robust Federal support” in the case.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 by a white father and son who armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man when they saw him running in their subdivision outside Brunswick.

In the letter, tweeted by Civil Rights legend and Georgia Congressman John Lewis, the Georgia delegation said that Arbery's family and the community "endured their loss without the answers they are entitled to under the law."

They asked that the that federal authorities provide "unequivocal, unbiased technical aid and resources for this critical process."

The delegation concluded its request by saying that "justice cannot exist in a democracy that does not fiercely enforce equality under the law."

Read the full letter below:

Dear Attorney General Barr and Assistant Attorney General Dreiband,

As Members of the Georgia Congressional Delegation, we respectfully request that the United States Department of Justice use all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.

On February 23, 2020, Mr. Ahmaud Arbery was killed while running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside of Brunswick, Georgia. For months, Mr. Arbery’s family and the community endured their loss without the answers they are entitled to under the law. Across our state, our constituents are increasingly alarmed as we learn additional details about the case and its handling. For these reasons, we believe a full investigation, with robust Federal support, is warranted.

In particular, we encourage you to honor Georgia Attorney General Carr’s efforts and actions, and we hope the Department will provide strong assistance to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) inquiries regarding the criminal investigation and possible misconduct. As GBI conducts its investigation, Federal authorities and resources must provide unequivocal, unbiased technical aid and resources for this critical process.

This devastating case and alarming video brought a national spotlight to our beloved home state. For these reasons no stone should be left unturned in ensuring a fair, thorough, and lawful process. Justice cannot exist in a democracy that does not fiercely enforce equality under the law.

As always, we appreciate your consideration of our concerns on this grave matter, and we hope that you will give this request every full and fair consideration consistent with applicable law, rules, and regulations.