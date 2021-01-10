Accused suspects in Ahmaud Arbery's killing | Here are the charges they face

Jury selection started Monday.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of the three men accused in Ahmaud Arbery's killing.

On February 23, 2020, Arbery, 25, was jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood near Brunswick in Glynn County, when authorities said he was chased, shot and killed.

Arbery, a Black man, was pursued by three white men: father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan.

In June 2020, the McMichaels, and Bryan had their first preliminary hearing in Glynn County Court. A magistrate judge found probable cause in the murder charges against all three men and the case was sent to superior court.

Later that month, a grand jury indicted all three suspects accused in Ahmaud Arbery's death. Each face the following nine counts in his killing:

Malice murder

Felony murder (4 counts)

Aggravated assault (2 counts)

False imprisonment to commit false imprisonment

Criminal attempt

In April 2021, the McMichaels and Bryan were also indicted on federal hate crime charges and attempted kidnapping of Arbery, and charged the three men with separate counts of using firearms during the commission of a violent crime. The suspects pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes in May. This separate federal case will begin in Feb. 2022.