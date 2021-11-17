Travis McMichael gives testimony in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Travis McMichael is accused of firing the shotgun that killed Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The first person to take the stand for the defense in the death of Ahmaud Arbery trial Wednesday afternoon was Travis McMichael, the man accused of pulling the trigger in the fatal shooting.

"I want to give my side of the story," McMichael said in the ninth day of testimony in the trial.

Travis McMichael is accused of firing the shotgun that killed Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. He, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan are facing charges in the 25-year-old's death.

On Wednesday morning it was unclear if the McMichaels or Bryan would take to the stand. Before the jury was brought in, the judge had the three men take an oath, adding that they were not required to provide testimony but would be prepared to if compelled to provide their accounts.

On the stand Travis McMichael began to describe crime in his Brunswick neighborhood. He said neighbors were installing security cameras, staying inside after dark, and were concerned about break-ins.

Those details, he said, gives background on why he and his father were trying to make a "citizens arrest" of a man they thought might have been a burglar.

When the trial began, defense attorneys focused on Arbery allegedly being seen on surveillance videos entering onto the property of an unfinished home a number of times in the months leading up to his death. They've argued the neighborhood was "on edge" at the time Arbery was chased down and ultimately killed.