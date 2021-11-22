x
Death of Ahmaud Arbery Trial

What are the three defendants in the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery charged with?

Closing arguments were done Monday in the trial, with jury deliberations set to follow.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is nearing its conclusion, with jury deliberations set to follow at the conclusion of closing arguments on Friday.

The jury will be tasked with determining whether the Feb. 23, 2020 killing amounted to murder.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued the three men facing the murder charges committed a vigilante killing that was not informed or influenced in the moment by Georgia's actual citizen's arrest law (which was repealed after Arbery's death).

RELATED: In initial closing arguments, an 'attack on Ahmaud Arbery' vs. 'watching, waiting, believing'

Defense attorneys have argued the McMichaels attempted an honest, sincere and lawful citizen's arrest of Arbery as a "suspect" in neighborhood thefts and break-ins.

The defendants - father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan - each face the same nine counts. You can review those below:

Travis McMichael

  • Count 1: Malice murder
  • Count 2: Felony murder
  • Count 3: Felony murder
  • Count 4: Felony murder
  • Count 5: Felony murder
  • Count 6: Aggravated assault
  • Count 7: Aggravated assault
  • Count 8: False imprisonment
  • Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony

Gregory McMichael

  • Count 1: Malice murder
  • Count 2: Felony murder
  • Count 3: Felony murder
  • Count 4: Felony murder
  • Count 5: Felony murder
  • Count 6: Aggravated assault
  • Count 7: Aggravated assault
  • Count 8: False imprisonment
  • Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony

William "Roddie" Bryan

  • Count 1: Malice murder
  • Count 2: Felony murder
  • Count 3: Felony murder
  • Count 4: Felony murder
  • Count 5: Felony murder
  • Count 6: Aggravated assault
  • Count 7: Aggravated assault
  • Count 8: False imprisonment
  • Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony

You can review the full indictment here

