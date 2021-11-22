What are the three defendants in the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery charged with?

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is nearing its conclusion, with jury deliberations set to follow at the conclusion of closing arguments on Friday.
The jury will be tasked with determining whether the Feb. 23, 2020 killing amounted to murder.
Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued the three men facing the murder charges committed a vigilante killing that was not informed or influenced in the moment by Georgia's actual citizen's arrest law (which was repealed after Arbery's death).
Defense attorneys have argued the McMichaels attempted an honest, sincere and lawful citizen's arrest of Arbery as a "suspect" in neighborhood thefts and break-ins.
The defendants - father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan - each face the same nine counts. You can review those below:
Travis McMichael
- Count 1: Malice murder
- Count 2: Felony murder
- Count 3: Felony murder
- Count 4: Felony murder
- Count 5: Felony murder
- Count 6: Aggravated assault
- Count 7: Aggravated assault
- Count 8: False imprisonment
- Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony
Gregory McMichael
- Count 1: Malice murder
- Count 2: Felony murder
- Count 3: Felony murder
- Count 4: Felony murder
- Count 5: Felony murder
- Count 6: Aggravated assault
- Count 7: Aggravated assault
- Count 8: False imprisonment
- Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony
William "Roddie" Bryan
- Count 1: Malice murder
- Count 2: Felony murder
- Count 3: Felony murder
- Count 4: Felony murder
- Count 5: Felony murder
- Count 6: Aggravated assault
- Count 7: Aggravated assault
- Count 8: False imprisonment
- Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony
You can review the full indictment here