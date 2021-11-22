What are the three defendants in the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery charged with?

Closing arguments were done Monday in the trial, with jury deliberations set to follow.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is nearing its conclusion, with jury deliberations set to follow at the conclusion of closing arguments on Friday.

The jury will be tasked with determining whether the Feb. 23, 2020 killing amounted to murder.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued the three men facing the murder charges committed a vigilante killing that was not informed or influenced in the moment by Georgia's actual citizen's arrest law (which was repealed after Arbery's death).

Defense attorneys have argued the McMichaels attempted an honest, sincere and lawful citizen's arrest of Arbery as a "suspect" in neighborhood thefts and break-ins.

The defendants - father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan - each face the same nine counts. You can review those below:

Travis McMichael

Count 1: Malice murder

Count 2: Felony murder

Count 3: Felony murder

Count 4: Felony murder

Count 5: Felony murder

Count 6: Aggravated assault

Count 7: Aggravated assault

Count 8: False imprisonment

Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony

Gregory McMichael

Count 1: Malice murder

Count 2: Felony murder

Count 3: Felony murder

Count 4: Felony murder

Count 5: Felony murder

Count 6: Aggravated assault

Count 7: Aggravated assault

Count 8: False imprisonment

Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony

William "Roddie" Bryan

Count 1: Malice murder

Count 2: Felony murder

Count 3: Felony murder

Count 4: Felony murder

Count 5: Felony murder

Count 6: Aggravated assault

Count 7: Aggravated assault

Count 8: False imprisonment

Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony