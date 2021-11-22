Mistrial requested, denied over Black Panthers, coffin outside courthouse in Ahmaud Arbery death trial

Attorney Kevin Gough has made several motions for mistrial throughout proceedings.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Another request for a mistrial was denied on Monday as attorneys went over their closing arguments in the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Kevin Gough, the attorney for William "Roddie" Bryan, has made several motions for mistrial throughout the trial, repeatedly alleging jury intimidation or some other undue influence on proceedings by outside actors.

On Monday he objected to the presence of armed people outside the Glynn County Courthouse, allegedly members of the Black Panthers group, and the display of a coffin supposedly bearing the names of his client and the other two defendants, Greg and Travis McMichael.

Judge Timothy Walmsley denied a mistrial, saying that he agreed "with the concern that is out there" but that nothing "has been brought to my attention" that suggests the jury has been exposed to or influenced by it.

11Alive's Hope Ford is reporting this week from Brunswick, and captured a photo of the coffin outside the courthouse. Her photo showed many names on the coffin, none visible belonging to the defendants. The names appeared to primarily belong to Black victims of police shootings.

Court in recess in the trial of Ahmaud Artery’s death. State gave their closing arguments and the attorney for defendant Travis McMichael gave his. After the break, the attorneys for the final two defendants will present. Outside, supporters of the Arbery family chant his name. pic.twitter.com/dkXUjFHQEf — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) November 22, 2021

At least one small, fringe militant group was reportedly identified outside the courthouse.

"This is no longer a figurative mob, this is a literal mob, and inevitably the proceedings, despite best efforts, are tainted," Gough argued.

In previous motions for mistrial, the State has argued Gough inspired much of the most politically charged responses in Brunswick through incendiary comments in court - such as saying he did not want "any more Black pastors coming in here."

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski argued in a previous motion that Gough was arguing "well see, people are coming, and people are responding."

"But they're responding to what he did. They're responding to what he strategically, knowingly, intelligently did, so that there would be a response, so that he could then complain of it," she said.

The attorney for Greg McMichael, Franklin Hogue, said he wanted to respect the First Amendment rights of people outside and said they were okay if the jury remained unaware of things. The attorneys for Travis McMichael agreed.