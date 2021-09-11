Watch live | Testimony continues in trial of death of Ahmaud Arbery

Tuesday marks the third day of the trial in which three men face murder charges for the Feb. 23, 2020 killing which helped galvanize racial justice protests.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Testimony in the trial of the death of Ahmaud Arbery will enter into its third day of testimony on Tuesday, following a string of law enforcement officers who have so far outlined the initial response to the Feb. 23, 2020 killing.

Three current or former officers with the Glynn County Police Department testified on the trial's second day on Monday. Former officer Ricky Minshew, who was the first responding officer on scene, gave the lengthiest testimony.

He recounted his initial impressions on arriving to find Arbery dead in the middle of a road in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick and later his conversations with one of the men facing charges, William "Roddie" Bryan.

Prosecutors focused in on statements made by Bryan to Minshew, that they indicated support their argument that he committed an aggravated assault with his pickup truck in the pursuit of Arbery, qualifying him for the felony murder charge even though he did not shoot Arbery (via the commission of a felony leading to a death).

Bryan's attorney, questioning Minshew, focused on disputing the former officer's characterization of Bryan's statements and the seeming lack of attention paid to Bryan immediately after the incident.

Afterward, Glynn County Patrol Officer Adam Jackson testified. Jackson, who is still employed with the police department, said he responded to the scene after Minshew's reports of "shots fired." The prosecution primarily asked Jackson about what happened when he arrived on scene.

Earlier in the day, Glynn County Police Department investigator Sheila Ramos, who documented much of the crime scene the day of Arbery's death, testified. 11Alive's Sister Station First Coast News reported that some jurors seemed to "squirm in their seats" as Ramos detailed photos - some of them very graphic depictions of Arbery's body.