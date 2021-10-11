Watch live | Ahmaud Arbery death trial continues into Day 4

Tuesday, the trial's third day, presented more testimony from officers with the Glynn County Police Department.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Testimony in the trial of the death of Ahmaud Arbery will enter into its fourth day of testimony on Wednesday, continuing the testimony of law enforcement officers who have detailed the evidence surrounding the original incident and many of the initial statements following the Feb. 23, 2020 killing.

Tuesday, the trial's third day, presented testimony from officers with the Glynn County Police Department who detailed the immediate statements after Arbery's death of Greg McMichael, the father who along with his son Travis and a third man faces murder charges in the killing.

The trial's third day also featured a dramatic courtroom moment as Judge Timothy Walmsley admonished defense attorney Jason Sheffield for behavior he characterized as "rude."

On Monday, three current or former officers with the Glynn County Police Department testified on the trial's second day. Former officer Ricky Minshew, who was the first responding officer on scene, gave the lengthiest testimony.

Opening statements in the case were made on Friday, with prosecutors and defense attorneys appearing to set up their cases around the citizen's arrest defense being used by the McMichaels and William "Roddie" Bryan - under a law that has since been repealed in Georgia.

Cobb County prosecutor Linda Dunikoski has laid the argument that the three defendants' actions did not bear the hallmarks of a sincere effort to make a citizen's arrest, but rather a rash and coordinated "attack" on Arbery, grounded in unwarranted suspicions about him, that led to his death.