Live stream | Ahmaud Arbery death trial continues on Day 6

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Testimony in the trial of the death of Ahmaud Arbery will enter into its sixth day on Friday, continuing the testimony into the Feb. 23, 2020 killing in southeast Georgia that helped galvanize racial justice protests last year.

On Thursday the trial turned its focus to the owner of an unfinished home under construction in Satilla Shores, which is at the center of much of the case.

That owner, Larry English, gave a recorded deposition in September that was played in court throughout the trial's fifth day. He is not personally appearing at the trial due to health issues.

English reviewed surveillance videos and 911 calls he made after entries onto his property, by Arbery and others.

Defense attorneys have focused on Arbery allegedly being seen on the videos entering onto the property a number of times in the months leading up to his death and becoming in the minds of some neighbors - including the men accused of murder in the trial - a "suspect" in break-ins and thefts around the neighborhood.

Arbery was seen at the home just before father and son Greg and Travis McMichael began to pursue him through the neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020 - with Travis ultimately shooting him in a struggle over his shotgun.

There is no evidence Arbery ever took anything or committed any damage at the home, and the owner had maintained before the trial he did not suspect Arbery of taking anything.

English echoed much of that sentiment under questioning from prosecutors in the deposition shown Thursday.

The trial was also marked at midday by an unexpected objection about Al Sharpton's presence in the courtroom a day earlier, as a guest sitting with the Arbery family.

The defense lawyer for the third man being tried for murder, William "Roddie" Bryan, exclaimed "we don't want any more Black pastors coming in here" as he argued Sharpton's presence inside court could be "political" and "intimidating."

On Wednesday, the court saw testimony from the first resident of Satilla Shores. That neighbor, Matt Albenze, made the first police call when he saw Arbery enter English's unfinished home.

Albenze, recounting his role in the day Arbery died, was asked if he felt guilt over things and responded, "I did."

Tuesday, the trial's third day, featured a dramatic courtroom moment as Judge Timothy Walmsley admonished defense attorney Jason Sheffield for behavior he characterized as "rude."