Live Updates: 'Justice will flow:' Black pastors speak ahead of Day 8 of testimony in the death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

**WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

The eighth day of testimony in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday in Brunswick.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

It’s called a prayer tree. Glynn County clergy members are here ready to pray with anyone. #AhmaudArbery @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/RsYhp2rt4L — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 16, 2021

9:29 a.m.: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones walking into the courthouse for another day of witness testimony from the state.

9:27 a.m.: Jury has yet to be brought in. Both defense and prosecution are discussing potential evidence.

9 a.m.: Court begins, medical examiner expected to take the stand.

8:30 a.m.: Live commentary with Keitha Nelson and Renata Digrigorio.

8 a.m.: Black pastors in Brunswick make statements following the statements of Attorney Kevin Gough last week. A representative of Black pastors, John Perry, gave a statement.

“Dumbfounded and shocked at the statements he was willing to make,” Perry said. “We consider the statement to be an attack against the faith community... justice will flow.”