Watch Live: Potential jurors asked their opinions of Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers

Bookmark this page for live updates on the trial as they unfold.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *Portions of the jury selection livestream will not have audio per an order from the judge.

Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Thursday.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Day 4

11:04 a.m.: The Justice Coalition cheers on Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery Sr., as he walks into the courthouse.

10:33 a.m.: Individual questioning begins.

10:23 a.m.: Potential jurors are asked if they recognize any of the defendants, who are told to stand up. Several of the potential jurors say they have negative opinions about the three defendants.

Defense asks if any potential jurors recognize any of the defendants and has the three men stand up. Several say they have negative opinions about the three defendants pic.twitter.com/mdIoHyW6y4 — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) October 21, 2021

10:05 a.m.: Members of the Transformative Justice Coalition arrive at the courthouse for day four in support of Ahmaud Arbery. "We can't take it no more!" they chant.

9:21 a.m.: Questioning of potential jurors starts. 15 qualified jurors so far -Attorney says they need to get to 64 qualified, then narrow down to 12 jurors, 4 alternates. He says that could take 6-7 days. Judge only hearing morning panels and going over directions with next group of 20 now

8:57 a.m.: Judge Walmsley and the attorneys in the case are in the courtroom for a hearing on a motion by WXIA-TV of Atlanta, WMAZ-TV of Macon and WJXX/WTLV-TV of Jacksonville (First Coast News), opposing the judge's partial gag order on the attorneys in the case. The order prohibits attorneys from discussing evidence Walmsley has already ruled cannot be admitted in the trial, such as Arbery's mental health records. The judge did not rule in court. He said he will issue a written order later.

Day 3

7:00 p.m. Seven jurors move on to the next round of questioning, joining the eight that passed the first round of questioning Tuesday. That makes 15 of the 64 jurors required to move to the next round.

There have been 37 total jurors dismissed over the three days of jury selection.

2:13 p.m.: Several potential jurors are being struck because they have already formed an opinion about the case and tell the judge they cannot be impartial. Juror 170 says he has a negative opinion about Bryan, and is likely to be excused because he is over 70 years old and does not want to serve.

#170: Negative opinion about William Roddie Bryan. Probably will be excused because he meets statutory guideline for removal (over 70 and does not want to served) — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) October 20, 2021

10:23 a.m.: Ahmaud Arbery's father walks into the courthouse after hugging, chanting with supporters. "I love my people!" Marcus Arbery Sr. said. "We want justice!"

We just caught Ahmaud Arbery’s father with supporters before walking into the court house @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/gRZtyfuRv4 — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) October 20, 2021