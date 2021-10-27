Despite juror no-shows, attorneys confident they can 'get there' by the end of the week

Attorneys for three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will not seek a change of venue, and remain hopeful they can get 64 qualified jurors by Friday.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Despite complaints about the "snail's pace" of jury selection in the high-profile trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, attorneys are confident the end is in sight.

"We're hoping to get there by the end of this week," defense attorney Robert Rubin told First Coast News, alluding to the 64 qualified jurors needed to begin the final jury selection process. Rubin, who along with Jason Sheffield represents Travis McMichael, said he doesn't feel the process has been unduly long.

"A two-week process to get a jury in a case like this with the amount of publicity is really not unreasonable under any standard."



McMichael, who is white, is accused along with his father Greg and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan of first degree murder and several other felonies in the February 2020 shooting death of 25-year-old Arbery. The case has drawn national attention, consuming the small town of Bruwswick, Ga., which has been the locus of numerous protests since the summer of 2020, when the men were first arrested.

For that reason, finding jurors either unfamiliar with the case or who don't know one of the main players has been difficult. Although Glynn County officials sent 1,000 jury summonses, attorneys have questioned only about 20 jurors a day, striking the majority "for cause" -- either a lack of objectivity or some kind of hardship. Still, as of Monday night, they managed to qualify 36 -- more than halfway to their desired 64.

Once they have 64 qualified, attorneys for the state and defense will begin the process of striking jurors based on preference, known as "preemptory strikes." The state will get 12 such strikes and the three defendants will get 24 to share in order to select a panel of 12 jurors. (They must also select four alternates, and the judge could give them additional strikes for that process.)



Once 64 are qualified, the process of winnowing that list down to a final jury panel would not take more than a few hours, legal experts say.

Given the intense emotions and media attention surrounding the case, few in Brunswick are enthused about jury duty. Only five of 97 jurors interviewed since the process began last Monday have said they wanted to serve on the jury. Wednesday morning, Judge Timothy Walmsley actually sent Glynn County deputies to collect a no-show juror at her home.

"You have to consider that the media coverage so far has been such that it has injected a lot of detail, which has resulted in people having very strong opinions about things," Sheffield said. "And when those people show up to court and they have opinions that could favor the state or the prosecution more, we have to dig down into that."

But despite the challenges of finding an impartial jury, defense attorneys have not sought a change of venue and don't intend to.

"We're hoping not to," Rubin said when asked if a venue change was possible. "We're very pleased that we've gotten the numbers of jurors that we've gotten this qualified. And judging from the panels that we have coming up, it looks like we'll be okay. And we'll be able to get a qualified jury by the end of the week."