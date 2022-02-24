Remembrance walk honors Ahmaud Arbery on 2nd anniversary of his murder

Arbery jogged in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on February 23, 2020 before being shot and killed.

This comes after all three men already convicted of his murder in state court were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday.

Arbery's paternal aunt Thea Brooks said he jogged across Route 17 and into the Satilla Shores neighborhood on February 23, 2020. That jog would be his last one.

Dozens of people walked through the Satilla Shores neighborhood to remember #AhmaudArbery. That's where he was murdered while jogging exactly 2 years ago today, and his killers were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday. His paternal aunt is speaking here. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/RbQgEfPKjG — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) February 24, 2022

“Today is the anniversary of his lynching," Pamela Bailey said.

Pamela Bailey joined the group of people walking in Arbery's footsteps down Satilla Shores Road. That's where Travis and Gregory Michael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, chased him for five minutes. Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery with his shotgun.

“It was important for us to come out today to remind ourselves what happened and the justice we gained by the lynching of Ahmaud Arbery," Bailey said.

The group prayed for Arbery at the exact spot where he lost his life.

"It’s heartbreaking to know that he was still alive when law enforcement arrived, to know he moved his foot in that same spot to say, ‘Hey, I’m still alive. Help me,’ and no one rendered any aid. He laid there and he bled to death," Arbery's aunt Thea Brooks said. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/RjW1LG1O4y — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) February 24, 2022

"It’s very sad. It’s heartbreaking to know that he was still alive when law enforcement arrived, to know he moved his foot in that same spot to say, ‘Hey, I’m still alive. Help me,’ and no one rendered any aid. He laid there and he bled to death," said Thea Brooks, Arbery's aunt.

“We’ve been down here numerous times fighting for this family and elevating their voice," Gerald Griggs said.

Gerald Griggs, the first vice president with the Atlanta NAACP, led people in prayer and then joined them at Arbery's memorial to release balloons in his memory.

Ahmaud Arbery's family, friends & supporters release balloons at his memorial along Route 17 in Brunswick, GA on the two-year anniversary of his death on February 23, 2020.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/B98dBJKVfa — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) February 24, 2022

“A lot of emotion flowed through my body. As an African American man born in Georgia, this hurts to see a young jogger killed in his prime for no other reason than he’s a Black man," Griggs said. "It really hurt, but it also gave me resolve to continue to fight with this family, to make sure they get justice, and to uplift this community because we’re all one Georgia.”