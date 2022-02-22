Georgia governor reacts to verdict in hate crimes trial for killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Three Georgia men were found guilty on all charges in the trial.

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, a jury reached a verdict in a federal hate crimes trial for three Georgia men convicted of killing 25-year Ahmaud Arbery. The men were found guilty on all charges.

Shortly after the announcement, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released his own statement on the verdict, saying "Today was another necessary step toward justice in a case that shocked many across our state and nation, my family included."

He concluded by stating, "We continue to pray for Ahmaud's family that they may find peace and healing after today's verdict, and we remain committed to keeping Georgia a safe, hate-free place for all to call home."

Wednesday marks two years since Arbery was chased, cornered and killed while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020.

Georgia's House of Representatives recently passed a resolution declaring Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day.

The recent trial sought to determine if father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, violated Arbery's civil rights, which is a hate crime. The three men also faced an attempted kidnapping charge. The McMichaels faced additional charges for using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime, with Travis specifically being charged with discharging his weapon.

The three men were convicted of murdering Arbery last year in a state trial and each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.