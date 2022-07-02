Live Updates: Jury selection begins in federal hate crimes case against Ahmaud Arbery's murderers

The three white men, Travis and Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, chased Arbery, who was Black, through a neighborhood before shooting him to death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection in the federal hate crimes trial for three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 begins Monday.

All three men, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, will be present for the trial. On Friday, Travis McMichael withdrew a guilty plea he had entered in hopes of striking a sentencing deal. His father, Gregory McMichael, had done the same on Thursday.

In November, a jury found both McMichaels and Bryan guilty of murder in Arbery's death. The three white men chased 25-year-old Arbery, who was Black, through Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood before shooting him to death.

The judge denied the terms of the deal prosecutors had made with the McMichaels in a pre-trial hearing Monday. A plea deal was not offered for Bryan.

Jury selection is expected to take a while. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood plans to call about 1,000 people for jury duty, the same number that was called for the state trial. In the federal trial, however, they'll pull people from all 43 counties in Georgia's Southern Federal Court district to try to get a fair and impartial jury of 12 jurors and four alternates.

In the state trial, it took more than two weeks to find a jury. Potential jurors were summoned just from Glynn County.

Live Updates:

9 a.m.: A group of 25 potential jurors will be brought in the morning to be questioned each day. Another group of 25 will be brought in the afternoon. The judge said jury selection will likely be a marathon, not a sprint. The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.