Here's what the 32 jurors who moved to next round of questioning said during jury selection

Here's what we know about the 32 people who could decide the case against three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Below is a list of the 32 potential jurors qualified during the first week of jury selection. They were selected out of a total of 98 interviewed over five days, and represent just a fraction of the 600 summoned the first week. The goal is to qualify 64 potential jurors from which attorneys can select a panel of 12 plus four alternates.

The juror profiles below are compiled from notes taken by multiple pool journalists working two at a time each day inside the Glynn County Courthouse. Pool reporters are required because the judge has disallowed video or audio broadcast of jury selection in order to protect juror identities.

All persona identifying information has been removed from these notes for the same reason.

JUROR NO. 39

Appears to be a white man in his 40s or 50s. Company executive.

Thinks he knows William "Roddie" Bryan – said he “looks familiar,” but added he’s lived in the community for more than 45 years. Has no opinion about him.

Went to high school with Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis. Votes based on the issue of guns.

Has negative feelings of Greg and Travis McMichael. Knows Diego Perez, a neighbor of the McMichaels who was one of the first people on the scene after Arbery was killed. Helped the McMichaels in another search for someone they thought was breaking into homes about two weeks before the fatal shooting.

“Actively researched” the case. Before appearing for jury duty, clicked on some of the court documents listed on the clerk’s website, which were listed alongside juror instructions. (They have since been removed.) Said he can set aside the information he learned.

"I’m still leaning one way or the other. I just don’t know what kind of evidence is going to presented. I just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Said everyone in the community is familiar with the case to some degree.

Has seen the video of Arbery’s shooting a “couple of times” and thinks he knows what may have happened. “It’s hard to erase some of the video, but … I can follow the facts.”

Has read about the case in the news, but his opinion of the case has been formed through the media coverage and not the video. “I’m not sure which way I’m leaning.”

Asked if the race of those involved helped form his opinion of the case, he said no.

Asked if he was balanced in the middle, said, “I’m not really sure that’s where I am. Someone was murdered. That’s all I know.”

JUROR NO. 41

Appears to be a white woman in her 30s or 40s. Married with children. Works in healthcare, owns many firearms.

"My husband and father in law have known [Roddie Bryan] for years...but personally I don't." She says they have not formed an opinion about the case one way or another but they have discussed it.

Wrote on her juror questionnaire: "My coworkers are friends with Roddie's wife, we discuss this case all the time."

Said she knows all about this case. "You watch it on TV, you see it on Facebook and everything that’s in the media to see -- I know.” But she feels she can put aside everything she's heard.

"It's nerve-wracking...America is crazy."

Said she's nervous about being here: "Yes, who's not!"

JUROR NO. 44

Appears to be white woman, married with children, works in food related business.

Supports Black Lives Matter movement. "It feels like there needs to be some change." Wants to teach her daughter to respect everyone. “I don’t have to worry about being approached because of the color of my skin, or because they way I walk, or the way I talk.”

Thinks Black people are unfairly treated in the criminal justice system.

Said her husband has followed the case closely and has a negative view of the defendants. “When I got the jury summons, my husband was adamantly against the defendants.”

She never watched the video the whole way through. "It's hard to make an opinion on something you don't know 100% is true or false." Her husband is the one that encouraged her to fill out the jury questionnaire, she didn't want to.

She insists she really doesn't know any of the facts of the case: "If the video isn't clear how can you make a snap judgement?"

The woman said she believes she could be fair and impartial and would refrain from discussing the case with her husband at home. “I don’t know what happened. The only people who know what happened were there.”

Asked if she believes race played a role in the case, says: “We can’t go around our daily lives with our eyes closed and not see something that’s been ingrained in us since we were kids.”

Asked if she wants to serve on the jury: "I keep going back and forth I'm so scared and nervous about what the repercussions could be" but wants to do her civic duty.

JUROR NO. 52

Appears to be a white woman. Educator, Married, husband is former law enforcement. She sees “the good and bad” in the profession.

Has seen the video of the shooting at least once, can’t recall exactly how many times. “I just remember thinking I didn’t want to watch it again.”

Scale of 1 to 10, she's a 4 in terms of her knowledge of the case. At the beginning she was curious about the case, now she's more curious about "the process and how it works" as a citizen.

Doesn’t watch news but gets information from following local media organizations on Facebook. Has followed the case, but not extensively, and has shared articles about the case online. “At the very beginning, I was curious about it since it’s in our community. Some of the things I’d post, I didn’t even read the entire article.”

Is a member of at least two Facebook community groups. Said the majority of the comments posted online about the shooting had been negative.

She's seen the video at least once, remembers thinking "I just don't want to watch it again. There's no point in watching it again."

Is concerned about "making sure my name is out of the news"

JUROR NO. 62

Appears to be a white man in his 20s or 30s.

Knows Greg McMichael and Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis. Has prior law enforcement experience, family members in law enforcement, hopes to become a Glynn County police officer. McMichael is “a friend of my father’s and he’s been over to our house multiple times.” Met Jackie Johnson “on a number of occasions” as well as Keith Higgins. Lives down the road from Royal Oaks and Satilla Shores.

Has firearm training from being in the military and owns a lot of firearms, but didn't want to say how many.

Said he would be able to listen to the evidence.

JUROR NO. 72

Appears to be a white woman in her 20s or 30s.

Has lived in the area since childhood. Works in retail. Owns firearms, votes based on the issue of guns. Father is retired law enforcement. Gets her information on the case from news outlets and social media.

Has publicly expressed that "it wasn't justified what happened to Ahmaud Arbery and I believe that I don't believe in vigilante justice." Believes it was a hate crime, but told prosecutors she understands the defendants are not being charged with that.

Said her negative feelings about defendants come from the media, but can "absolutely" give them a fair trial. "I think I've always been a pretty objective person.” Hasn’t formed an opinion on Bryan.

Considers the Confederate flag to be a racist symbol: "I don't know if they understand how it may make other people feel or they may feel that's their heritage, but my own personal belief is not the same.”

Believes police don't always treat Black people, POC and white people the same. Supports BLM but said it would not affect her ability to judge the evidence in this case. Says if Arbery had been white "it probably wouldn't have happened."

"If it was a white guy running through the neighborhood I don't think he would have been targeted as a suspect.”

Believes "a crime was committed," but says she can accept the presumption of innocence.

Defense attorneys asked to strike Juror No. 72 for cause noting she considered the incident "vigilante justice" and "a hate crime," and that she used emotion to describe Arbery's loss of life and said she knows all about the case.

Prosecutors countered that the juror said she will “absolutely” follow the law and "have a clean slate in her head.” Judge denied the cause challenge.

JUROR NO. 76

Appears to be a white man in his ‘60s. Retired, widower. Recently moved to area. Owns two guns.

Previously served as foreperson on a jury that was able to reach a verdict but that it was "very difficult."

Knows a witness and told her he was summoned for jury duty but indicated he would not give her testimony more weight.

Asked if he's looked into the case and why, he appears to get emotional. When the prosecutor asks him if he needs a moment, he replies "It's a little nervous I appreciate this opportunity."

Added, "I just get a little choked up at times. It's all just my personality. I'm an emotional person."

Is a 5 out of 10 in terms of his knowledge of the case. Says he can make a decision solely based on the evidence. Makes decisions by doing research and educating himself. "I'm pretty anal and very meticulous.”

Only has a problem with open carrying of guns when the person looks suspicious.

JUROR NO. 79

Appears to be a white woman in her 30s or 40s. Works retail, some law enforcement background. Family in law enforcement.

Does not own firearms ("I'm just not comfortable with them. I'm all for guns, I'm scared of them.”)

Believes police may not treat POC and white people equally. "I think a lot of times they profile Blacks."

"There's probably a lot of facts that the public is not aware of too, I don't want to draw a decision just on hearsay.”

Worried about cameras because Brunswick is a small town, but thinks she can be fair and impartial.

JUROR NO. 140

Appears to be a Black man in his 30s or 40s. Lived in the area for more than a decade, is married with children. Has a handgun in his home. “Just home protection.”

Family in law enforcement. Witnessed a murder and had to testify. Knows some of the other jurors.

Has seen the video of Arbery's death three times. Asked if he has an opinion about the defendants’ guilt or innocence: “No.”

On juror questionnaire described the incident this way: “Ahmaud was out jogging that he stopped and was confronted by these men with guns and they got in a fight and he was shot.

Believes most people have some kind of mental illness. "My personal opinion is there is something wrong with everybody.”

Does not have an opinion on whether police treat white people and people of color equally, it varies by area. "I can't really comment on the police job because I know they do have a difficult job.” “They are just normal people at the end of the day.”

Says he never posted any “I Run With Maud” posts, and that he never liked or commented such posts. Is not concerned about retaliation in issuing a verdict. Says he has not seen billboards, bumper stickers or T-shirts in town about the case.

Is questioned by defense attorney Kevin Gough about his Facebook friends -- including County Commissioner Allen Booker, Theawanza Brooks (Arbery's aunt), a mayoral candidate (Travis Riddle), an unnamed local celebrity, and John Perry, president of local NAACP. He said he doesn't know them.

Defense attorney Kevin Gough asks for a cause strike on Juror 140, saying his answers were not candid. “I’m concerned this juror says he doesn’t know who his elected officials are,” Gough said. “He doesn’t seem to be concerned about billboards.”

Prosecutor says the juror was incredibly candid. “The idea that everyone is as civic-minded and politically interested as Mr. Gough is that’s not necessarily true for every juror.”

Judge denied the cause strike.

JUROR NO. 143

Appears to be a Black man in his early 40s. Born in Glynn County.

Former Glynn County PD and Marine Corps, has witnessed crimes, made arrests. Owns "a few" firearms, always carries a gun. Knows Glynn Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis.

Has seen the video at least twice. In juror questionnaire described incident as: “A young person was shot by 2 possibly 3 people who believed he was burglarizing their neighborhood.” Agrees that what he saw is not evidence. Says he could base his decision on the evidence and the law.

Said he supports BLM because he has participated in events related to Juneteenth. “If that is supporting it [BLM], then yes I did.”

Has an important family event in the middle of the trial.

Asked if he's able to consider a defense that is based on self-defense or citizen's arrest, says "Police ain't always present. Sometimes you need good people that exist.”

Saw video once. “It was everywhere. It was everywhere.” Asked if he has thoughts beyond the description of the incident in the questionnaire, he says no. “There’s three sides to every story mine yours and …”

Defense attorney Gough asks if they’ve met or if he represented one of his relatives. Juror tells Gough he doesn't know him or know anything about that. “I’ve seen you on the news but no, we haven’t met before.”

Exchange gets contentious. Gough asks if defended some of the juror’s family members. Juror said he has many siblings, doesn’t know Gough.

Asked if he’s seen BLM items, billboards around: How does it make you feel every day? “I don’t have a bumper sticker. I ain’t putting up no yard signs.”

Juror sighs heavily after being excused.

Gough asks to strike the juror for cause, citing a lack of candor, saying his answers were evasive. Said he’s concerned that the juror claimed he never met and would not recognize the Arbery family. Judge denies the request.

JUROR NO. 158

Appears to be a white older man. Former military, law enforcement. Witnessed colleagues get killed in an ambush.

Knows Kevin Gough from a Republican Party event. Has been a member of the Republican party for 50 years. Knows Glynn Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis, another juror.

Not “perfectly impartial.” Can you decide the case based on evidence? “I believe so.”

“There’s a whole lot about this case that I don’t know, however, I have been exposed to the video and I also watched the GBI present their case early on, on television.”

Could you base your decision on just what you heard in court? “I honestly believe I could”

Said his knowledge of the case was a “7” on a scale of 0-10. Discussed the case with others. “A lot of the conversation I had with coworkers was ‘what do you think the truth is?’ … A lot of the discussion was ‘where’d that happen?’ I’d never heard of Satilla Shores. I thought it was somewhere else.”

Said none of the discussions were about guilt or innocence. “It was: ‘can you believe this is going on?' and 'I can’t believe they’re showing video.’”

“You can see a portion of the video and think you know the story.”

“Quite frankly I don’t believe anything the media produces at all.” Asked if he’s formed an opinion about how race factors into the case: “No sir.”

JUROR NO. 161

Appears to be a white man, 40s or 50s. Married with a child. Owns guns.

Knew Ahmaud Arbery, knows Marcus Arbery Sr., Greg McMichaels, Roddie Bryan, Glynn Schools Chief Rod Ellis, former DA Jackie Johnson. Knows other potential jurors.

Knows the defendants and officials from contracting work, doing jobs for them. Knew Ahmaud Arbery because he played football with his son but said Arbery "didn't really stand out” to him. “Does the fact that your son played football with Mr. Arbery would that affect you as a juror?” “Not at all.”

Asked if he discussed the shooting with his son: “Yes.” Asked if his son expressed an opinion about the case: “No not really”

Searched for the video after hearing about it through. His knowledge of the case is a 9 out of 10. Watched the video “a lot.”

According to his description of the incident on his juror questionnaire: “Travis shot Maud and he was with Greg McMichael it started as a citizen’s arrest” and "ended in a murder." Acknowledges he doesn’t know the legal distinction between murder and homicide. Says his understanding about it being a “citizen’s arrest” is based on Greg McMichaels’ law enforcement background.

Could change what he knows based on evidence in the courtroom. Won’t feel pressure from his job or anywhere else about the verdict.

Doesn't have an opinion on the guilt or innocence of Bryan.

JUROR NO. 167

Appears to be a White female in her 50s. Worked in the criminal justice system.

Has negative feelings about Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan. “I feel that based on what I've seen I think they may have taken the actions further than it needed to be, but I don't know all the facts."

"Taking someone else's life to me is a serious offense."

Has formed or expressed an opinion about the case, but said "not really" when asked if she has formed an opinion on guilt or innocence. Based on what she's seen, "rights were possibly ... violated."

Knows Glynn Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis.

Supports Black Lives Matter. Says people of color are not treated fairly or by police. "There are some [officers] that have a bias."

Asked if race plays a part in this case: "Possibly."

"Explain that for me. How so?"

"I think if it was a white man running, I don't think anybody would have thought twice about it. … I don’t think that they would have gone after someone if they were not a Black.”

Asked where that opinion would fit in her decision making: "The facts would speak for themselves. I’ve been known to change my mind on something, even if you talk to my husband. Is willing to consider possible defenses presented in this case, including self-defense.

Asked about her response on the juror questionnaire that Arbery's “rights were violated,” said she needs all the facts to make a judgement on this.

Took issue with the amount of time former DA Jackie Johnson took to recuse herself. “She should have laid her cards all out on the table and let the judge make the decision."

Said in earlier conversations with friends, that “Based on the information we all had we all came to the same conclusion, thinking that a crime had happened.” Said that won't impact her decision making because they “don't have all the facts.”

As for Roddie Bryan: "I guess I really don't understand why he was there."

Said on questionnaire that she was a 1 on a 1-10 scale of knowledge about case, but changed that to 4 during individual voir dire.

JUROR NO. 168

Appears to be a White female in her 50s, married. Works in retail. New to Brunswick, owns no firearms. Husband drives a pickup truck.

When asked about the case on juror questionnaire, responded, “Have not followed enough to form any opinion” and “I do not know enough about the case to form an opinion about anything.”

Said she has had "occasional, brief and general" conversations with family about what was in the news, but not a discussion of guilt or innocence.

Asked if the video left an impression, said no, "nothing that overly impressed me. It was a horrible situation as everyone thinks but nothing is ever as it seems to be. I take things with a grain of salt until proven otherwise."

“I don’t think the video is the whole story I think the video is part of the story. I think there is a lot to the story and that’s what [this case] is to find out.”

Said she can give fair and meaningful consideration to a self-defense claim. “I think that everybody is entitled to a fair trial. I think everybody is entitled to have their stories heard and be judged accordingly."

Does not have concerns about the aftermath of the verdict. Has not posted or liked anything online about the case.

Defense attorney Kevin Hogue notes her “sparse” responses. “We don’t know a lot about you. Is there anything else you think we should know about you that could affect your ability to be an impartial juror?”

“I don’t think so. I think that everybody is entitled to a fair trial. I think everybody is entitled to have their stories heard and be judged accordingly. As I said we don’t know the whole story until it is presented to us and we should not make judgments about things we don’t know everything about.”

“A lot of things aren’t the way they seem in the news media and we have to take the facts as we know them, and I believe in the justice system.”

JUROR NO. 170

Appears to be a white male in his late 50s.

Has a negative view of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

Has not watched the video, said it initially felt voyeuristic. “At that point it was -- not quite lurid -- it was: ‘Hey look at this!’ I just didn’t want to buy into something like that.”

“I didn’t want to see somebody killed. …I didn’t look it up on the internet. I just felt I didn’t need to see it.”

Says he did listen to it, however, when others were watching. “There was three distinct shots shot pause shot pause shot and it just seemed I don’t know – I’m being totally honest -- my thought was the space between it [the shots] seemed like it was more calculated than just an action that went bing bing bing.”

Knows Kevin Gough (not personally, through Facebook). Prior jury foreperson. Owns no firearms. Had one DUI arrest “a long time ago.”

“I haven’t done a whole lot of research, but I read the initial article when it came out in The New York Times … How it was portrayed, it seemed not like a good situation.”

“I wouldn’t say it was a strong opinion, just based on what I’ve read and heard, it seems pretty cut and dried.”

Discussed the case with others. “When it came up in conversation, I said something to the effect of it doesn’t matter if Mr. Arbery was guilty of stealing or not that makes no – he doesn’t deserve to be shot.”

In jury questionnaire, described the incident this way: “They cornered him, he ran away, they cornered him again and he was shot.”

“I just can’t see how it would justify shooing somebody.”

“The only time I’ve heard of citizen’s arrest is in the Andy Griffith show.”

Could you give fair consideration to self-defense?” “Yeah, I think I could ... I would listen to both sides and try to be as impartial as possible. I am a strong believer in the court system, and everyone deserves their day in court. It’s the foundation of our country, it’s the rule of law.”

JUROR NO. 218

Appears to be a Black woman in her 40s. Works in retail stock rooms, raised in the area. Owns no firearms.

Has negative opinion about Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, Roddie Bryan. “Yes, they are guilty.” Got her information about the case from the internet, YouTube, saw the video one time. "Someone sent it to me," didn’t seek it out.

Believes that people of color are not treated fairly by criminal justice system, or by the police. “It happens a lot, I just feel that it’s true.”

Asked if she thinks a man was shot due to his color and three men got away? “Yes.”

"Because of where he was at. Majority of the time, I mean, I don’t know, most of the time we don’t really see a lot of young Black people running or Black people jogging everywhere. More white people jogging. You don’t see Black people do that. So it would be out of the ordinary exercising like that.”

Willing to change opinion based on evidence? “Yes.”

Asked if she has a favorable view of Arbery, has trouble with answer, says she’s nervous. Joined a bike ride to raise money for Ahmaud’s family.

JUROR NO. 219

Appears to be a white woman, married.

Wants to serve on the jury: “Yes, I believe there is purpose to everything. If you’re called to do something, if able to do that, you should do that, you should do your duty and not ignore it.”

Said she can be impartial. Prayed about it, “this took a lot of deep thought” and discussion with her husband. “I feel firmly I could do that, open my heart and my soul and my thought processes.”

“I know I can come in with no predisposition and listen and think and work through and abide and seek justice.

“My opinion that I’ve formed is that obviously a crime was committed because there was an arrest. As far as opinion of guilt or innocence, it’s something I’ve been pondering. I think there is guilt somewhere in the outcome of the situation, don’t know fine details of case but I definitely have an opinion that this ended up in a fatality that probably could’ve been approached in a much different way.”

“I believe in the sanctity of every life. I’m obviously going to have negative feelings about that, especially a person who loses life, if they’re young.”

Has had good experience with law enforcement. Owns a gun. Believes that people of color are not treated fairly by criminal justice system, or by the police.

Has negative thoughts about Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, Roddie Bryan. Knows Bryan’s wife casually, through their children.

Was never able to watch full video but when it first released made an attempt to watch it.

Discussed jury duty with her husband. “From the day I received the summons, I let him know so we could lay our plans with our lives, work, should something matriculate from it.”

Regarding jury service: “I just feel like I’ve never been called to jury duty before, so you get a call like that you can’t back out unless you have a valid reason. It’s your duty as a citizen to serve if asked to.”

Concerns about serving: “None whatsoever. Nothing to be fear or be ashamed of.”

It’s still your opinion as of this morning a crime had been committed. “Yes.”

There was guilt somewhere? “Yes.”

You still hold this opinion? “Yes.”

“If I’m chosen, I understand my responsibility is to come in with no opinion [and a] presumption of innocence … to seek truth as to whether or not there is guilt or innocence.”

JUROR NO. 228

Female in her 30s-40s. Knows other jurors. Owns a gun.

Brother was one of the first responders when Arbery was shot. “I don’t really know anything about what he saw, what was involved,” she said. “We didn’t discuss it. I don’t really know much.”

Asked if she had an opinion on the case: “Not really, I don’t, no.” Asked if she could still be impartial: Pause. “Yeah, I suppose so.”

She said there had been talk about the case at work last year, but she didn’t really have an opinion. She’s seen only portions of the video.

“I think I’ve seen clippings of that, maybe from someone at work,” she said. “I’ve never watched it all myself.”

Takes medication that makes it difficult for her to sit for long periods of time. Asked if that would distract her from concentrating on the trial, she said: “Maybe, yeah.”

JUROR NO. 234

Appears to be a white woman in her 20s or 30s. Has close friends in law enforcement, owns a gun, is self-employed.

Doesn’t know much about the case other than headlines on Facebook and bumper stickers saying, “I run with Ahmaud.” She said her husband has tried to talk with her about the case, but she hasn’t engaged. “I go out of my way not to read news or politics,” she said. “I would rather spend my energy elsewhere.”

Has some concerns about how polarizing the case has been in Glynn County. “I think it would be naïve to think there couldn’t be real world repercussions.”

“No matter what direction it goes, people will be upset.”

That fear wouldn’t stop her from weighing the case fairly. “Do I think I can withstand that? Yes. And if called to serve, I will. I wouldn’t have willingly myself put in that position. [I would not have] raised [my] hand for it, but if called, I would do it.”

JUROR NO. 236

Appears to be a white woman in her 40s. Knows Greg McMichaels, DA Keith Higgins, former DA Jackie Johnson, attorney Kevin Gough, other jurors.

Has close friends in law enforcement, owns a gun, worked in the court justice system for four decades. “I know Greg” – has known Greg McMichael for 30 years. She they aren't friends and she would see him at work “just in passing.”

Was involved in preparing some records in the case when copies were requested last year by news organizations. “I know the parts that are redacted that didn’t go out."

Asked if there would be an appearance of impropriety if she served on the jury, given that exposure “I just feel like if was as on the jury that I might present some problem down the road because I was sort of involved.”

Asked about the defendants’ guilt or innocence: “I don’t understand why they took it into their own hands. That’s the only thing that disturbs me about that day. I would have called 911 and let the police handle it.”

Otherwise, said she doesn’t “have an opinion because all I know is what’s been portrayed by media on the news or radio or newspaper or social media.”

“I think it’s a tragedy that the young man died that day,” she said. “I don’t know what led up to, what made those events happen.”

Supported former District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who has been indicted on misconduct charges related to the case, in her failed re-election campaign last year. Husband might post about Confederate history. “I don’t know if I ever have.”

“Do you feel like you’re not the right juror for this case?” “Yes.”

Added, “I don’t want to be a distraction and be a problem for a case that’s already caused problems in our community.”

Judge Walmsley: “Given your knowledge of Greg McMichael, sitting here today are you completely neutral in the case?’’

“Yes.”

Prosecutors moved to strike Juror No. 236 for cause, citing her job in law enforcement and the fact that she knows Greg McMichael. Judge wonders about her role as a document preparer in the case. “I would hate to put a witness on the jury.” [Laughter around.] Says the issue of her role in public records strikes him as “one small headache in a sea of migraines.” Judge denies the motion.

JUROR NO. 246

Appears to be a white woman in her 40s. Wants to serve on the jury -- one of just four the entire week.

Former teacher, military. Works with kids who are victims of violent crimes. Owns no firearms, opposes open carry laws, recognizes other jurors.

Participated in social justice demonstrations, supports Black Lives Matter, LGBT marches, believes people of color are not treated fairly by the criminal justice system or police. Campaigned for Democratic Party.

Believes the McMichaels were perhaps "more vigilant" than normal because of recent break ins. Perhaps he was looked at more closely because of his race.

Over her lifetime she has learned to wipe the slate clean for others and be impartial. Asked if she wants to serve, she says every American should do what they can for their community and not shy away from this.

JUROR NO. 253

Appears to be a Black woman, 40s or 50s. Educational professional. Owns a gun for protection, but said she keeps it at home and never takes it anywhere else.

Looked at case documents online, has close friend in law enforcement, has had good experiences with law enforcement, been the victim of burglary or home invasion, recognizes other jurors.

Has a sister who’s active in social justice causes, but never joins her. “I mostly stay by myself and I don’t get into other people’s business.”

She said she doesn’t know many details about Arbery’s slaying. Has seen video one or two times. Thinks what happened was “wrong.”

“The only thing I can tell is what I’ve seen on TV. A lot about the police were in the area when Ahmaud got shot. That’s about all I know.”

On her juror questionnaire, she wrote that she felt it was wrong for Arbery to be killed. “Before somebody pulls a gun out and shoots somebody, they should stop and think about it first. That’s what I was always taught.”

Believes she can fairly serve as a juror.

Defense moves to strike the juror for cause noting that she believes anytime a life is taken it’s a “crime” and that she is legally “impaired.” Judge denied the motion.

JUROR NO. 258

Appears to be a white male in his 60s. Law enforcement officer with three decades of experince, has close friends in law enforcement. Recognizes other jurors

Has witnessed a crime in progress, been a victim of burglary or home invasion, has had to call 911 to report a crime. Owns a gun, has non-military firearms training. Served on a jury before, has testified in court in the past.

Has seen the video of Arbery being shot on TV news about 10 times but has had little interest in learning more about the case. Says he can be fair and impartial.

“After doing this for so long, it’s really not shocking to me. … When you’ve seen the number of things I have, it’s just another case.”

JUROR NO. 380

Appears to be a Black man in his 60s. Has adult children, previously served on a jury, has relatives in local law enforcement and a close relative in prison.

Respects police but thinks Black people are treated differently.

Saw the cell phone video "about 3 times,” that's all he knows about the case. Said from the cell phone video it looks like the McMichaels had it planned. Thinks race played a role in what happened based on his life experience as a black man. Told his son in Brunswick to be careful after learning of Ahmaud Arbery's death. Son knew Arbery, but not a close friend. Did not discuss the case with his relative in local law enforcement. Hasn’t followed the case beyond what he happens to see on the news. Barely on social media: “old school.”

Has not followed the news since his summons. Passed an Arbery rally after he received his summons. Defense asks, "what does justice for Ahmaud mean to you?" Juror 380 says it means that people want to right a wrong

Said he is still able to put what he saw aside and listen to the evidence and come to a fair conclusion.

(After he leaves, Roddie Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough says that when Juror No. 380 walked in, Ahmaud Arbery's father nodded at him. Said he is concerned it is a subtle gesture that encourages bias. The other attorneys said they did see the nod. The judge said he did not see it either.)

Defense moves to strike Juror 380 for cause and judge denies motion.

JUROR NO. 381

Appears to be a white man in his 40s. Married, works in law enforcement.

Told prosecutors he knows two witnesses on the list and would likely believe their testimony at trial because he views them as “credible.” Said he took part in the “I Run With Maud” campaign last year in which he ran, and posted a video to his social media. Wanted to support the family after the "tragedy that struck the community."

“The one thing we can count on here in Glynn County is that we can stand as a community unified,” the man replied. “We have seen a tragic loss of life, and any time that occurs, the family deserves closure.”

Has seen the cell phone video about five times. Spoke to law enforcement friends when the video first came out. Isn’t sure chasing Ahmaud Arbery was the best decision by the McMichaels/Bryan.

“Given the gentlemen at that time were not law enforcement”, he said he believed it was handled “poorly.”

“They perceived a crime had taken place and they pursued that subject. It’s my understanding as a former law enforcement officer that when I perceive a crime, the best position for me is as a witness … The first thing I should do is call law enforcement authorities and let them handle that situation.” “Do you believe as they sit here now that they have a committed a crime,” defense attorney asks. “I’d say yes.” “And what crime is that?” “Murder?” the juror responded, phrasing it like a question.

The juror said he could consider the facts of the case and remain objective. “As a prior law enforcement officer, my job is to provide facts,” the juror said. “In this case, with all the videos that are out there, I’m waiting to see facts.”

“We had a tragic incident in this community in a time period where we saw more of those take place. I took pride in my community in how we reacted.”

Said he's not concerned about violence in the community after the verdict: it’s a mostly peaceful community. Is not worried about his safety.

JUROR NO. 383

Appears to be a white woman, owns at least one gun, knows Roddie Bryan. A former educator she taught his child, and knows his fiancé Amy Ellrod socially. Told defense they have not spoken in a while, but she assumes they are still friends and they are friends on Facebook. Also knows three people on the witness list.

Juror says she has an elderly parent whose health is fragile, which may be a distraction.

Has seen social media comments about the case. Has formed no opinion on the guilt or innocence of the three defendants.

JUROR NO. 386

Appears to be a Black man in late 20s or early 30s, owns firearms.

In his juror questionnaire, wrote: "It seemed Ahmaud was scared for his life and chose to defend himself against Travis and Gregory McMichael, who were armed." When the state asked where he had gotten that information, he said "It was everywhere. I saw it on the news. It was on social media. It was a bunch of different places."

“He was just out for a run and what happened to him… he was killed while just out going for a run.” Feels that it was unfair especially two against one. Said he's probably “liked” Run with Maud posts on social media.

Saw the cell phone video several times. Thinks race plays a role in the case. he said since Ahmaud was young and black in a white neighborhood he was targeted. If Ahmaud had been a white man: "I thought about it. It wouldn't have happened."

Does not feel pressure from the community no matter what the verdict is. Talked about the case with his wife when Ahmaud's death initially happened but not frequently.

Could be fair despite his past experiences and thoughts once he sees the evidence

Once witnessed a citizen's arrest when two guys held someone down who tried to break into a car. He said it was fair.

Defense moves to strike Juror 386 for cause and judge denies the motion.

JUROR NO. 395

Appears to be a Black man in his 50s or 60s. Has lived in the area all his life. Knows Marcus Arbery Sr. (he was a couple of years ahead of the juror in school and they did not keep in touch). Roddie Bryan once sold him lawn equipment.

Has negative opinions of Greg McMichael as a parent: “I couldn’t imagine doing something like that as a father with my son.” “I can put it aside. I’m just being honest as a parent.”

Asked if he saw any demonstrators gathering outside or saw the banner outside of the courthouse, he said he doesn’t remember and hadn’t paid attention.

Said his pastor had talked about the case in church and referenced another death that happened in Jacksonville. His pastor prayed for Ahmaud’s mother and her healing. He’s not on social media but has seen information about the case on the news. He hasn’t followed them.

“Somebody got killed, I know that, but the rest of it, what really happened, I don’t know.”

The defense asked the juror why he believed Ahmaud was killed while jogging.

“I have no idea.” Asked if he saw references to ‘jogging’ on the news, he said “that must have been where it came from. Are you saying he wasn’t jogging?”

Said he could be open to hearing a self-defense case: “I mean that’s the only way to form an opinion. You really have to know what happened.”

He said that based on what he’s heard about former DA Jackie Johnson, her handling of case made matters worse.

“The people voted her out, so she did something wrong.” “I really don’t know how it was mishandled, but it was mishandled somehow.”

Juror said he doesn’t know a lot about the case and any negative feeling he has about it won’t impact his ability to make a decision.

JUROR NO. 396

Appears to be a white woman in her 30s.

Knows one of the witnesses. Knows very little about the case -- scrolled past articles and posts on social media. Has not seen the cell phone video. “This case became another case of community impact. It became another example of uniting some and dividing others in the community. That’s been my takeaway of the case so far.”

Wants to serve on the jury. “When you asked the question about who wants to be a part of this, that was me.”

Said she’s able to follow the law and be objective. Currently unemployed due to health issues. Doesn’t feel that will hold her back from serving on the jury.

No opinions on the guilt or innocence of any of the defendants. Didn’t want to be exposed to this case and has been limiting exposure. Had been getting

notifications from the Brunswick News, but when the articles about this case starting coming out “I snoozed them for 30 days.”

Says she hasn’t discussed the case with a lot of people because she’s a homebody. “I tend to live a pretty drama-free life.”

Says she wrote in her juror questionnaire that “two guys murdered another guy” based on the general consensus of people around her. Has not been involved in the BLM movement. “My theory is black white pink purple polka dotted or rainbow, people are people and everybody has rights.”

Asked by defense, “What do you understand about Mr. Arbery?” answers, “I never met him. I don’t know him.”

Feels there are probably entities that are trying to make it about race and that would only happen if the parties involve make it become that. Says there are those who are capitalizing on using certain motivations to create a frenzy. “When people are fighting, they’re not thinking. If they’re thinking, they’re probably not fighting.”

JUROR NO. 402

Appears to be a white man, late 50s/early 60s. Knows Greg McMichaels’ wife Leigh in a work capacity, but hasn't talked to her in at least 5 years and it wouldn’t impact his ability to be impartial.

Concerned the verdict could affect him after the trial. Concerned about being able to reach a verdict without the opinion of the community being a burden on him.

Because of heavy publicity, he’s not confident in juror anonymity. “Whatever verdict comes down is likely to make somebody unhappy, and I have to live here.”

Despite concerns, says he can impartially weigh the evidence.

Hasn’t watched the video at all. “I didn’t need to. A thousand people around me were telling me what they’d seen.”

Has commented on articles regarding the case on Facebook. Read Fox News stories and responded to one post from a CNN contributor he felt characterized Brunswick as a segregated, systemically racist town. Commented, “It is not.”

Thought there might be some bad judgment involved in the case, but preferred to wait until there was more substantial evidence before passing judgment, even before he knew he would be summoned as a juror.

“I would like to think whether I’m chosen or not -- and I’m certainly not asking to be chosen -- that there would be some way to have a fair trial.”

JUROR NO. 403

Appears to be a young Black woman in her 20s or 30s.

Distant relative to a witness. Participated in a protest about the case -- was supporting friends. Some were in favor of arresting the defendants, some were up in the air, some were concerned about the community. “I wasn’t in favor of everything that was going on, but I wasn’t opposed to everything that was going

on.” Did an interview about race relations in Brunswick for a blog that referenced the case. Posted on Instagram about racial injustice using the hashtag #irunwithmaud. Doesn't have a specific opinion about the defendants. Says the hashtag “Justice for Ahmaud” means something for her.

“His life is gone. He can’t speak for himself, so some time of justice has to come out.” When asked what justice is: “Just to acknowledge that something went on.”

Is up in the air on if this case involved race: “I don’t know the facts.

JUROR NO. 414

Appears to be a Black woman, mid 30s.

In her juror questionnaire, wrote that she believed after having problems in the neighborhood, three men took the law in their own hands. Said someone may or may not have been trespassing but she still doesn’t feel that’s a reason for someone to lose their life.

Has negative feelings about guns but said she can put those aside. Would be willing to hear out a self-defense claim.

Asked if she believes the defendants are guilty of anything as they sit in the courtroom right now: “I think that they are guilty of murder, but I think there are all kinds of circumstances that could probably justify murder.”

Believes there could have been a different outcome if the McMichaels had taken different actions such as tackling Ahmaud Arbery.

“I try not to have a negative opinion about anyone,” says she doesn’t feel the events leading to Ahmaud’s death should have happened, but she doesn’t have a negative feeling about Travis or Greg. Felt they shouldn't have used guns but open to hearing what they felt happened.

Asked about liking a post supporting Georgia hate crime bill arising out of shooting. Doesn’t know if this is a hate crime yet, but supports hate crime legislation in general.

Wants to believe race was not a factor and wants to give people the benefit of the doubt. “I would like to believe if Mr. Arbery were white, this would still happen.”