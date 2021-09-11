Cobb prosecutor takes center stage in Ahmaud Arbery death trial

Linda Dunikoski is a senior assistant district attorney in the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The trial in the Feb. 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery continued on Tuesday, with a string of testimony so far having come from officers who responded to the scene or otherwise interviewed the three men charged with murder in Arbery's death.

So far, one figure who has been prominent in proceedings is prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, who has done the bulk of the questioning of witnesses on behalf of the prosecution.

Dunikoski is a senior assistant district attorney in the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.

The Cobb County DA's Office was assigned the case last year by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's Office after local prosecutors had recused themselves in decision that are now facing legal scrutiny.

According to her official biography with the Cobb County DA's Office, Dunikoski joined the office in Sept. 2019. Before that, she spent 17 years in the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

The bio indicates her role inside the Cobb County office isn't generally concerned with murder trials. "She briefs and argues legal issues before the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court," it states. But while in the Fulton office she did specialize in major crimes and homicides.

Previously, her most high-profile trial experience came with the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal.

Her accomplishments include being named Fulton County District Attorney of the Year three times - 2009, 2013, and 2016 - and Major Case Attorney of the Year for 2008.