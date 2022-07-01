After Georgia sentencing case for murder of Ahmaud Arbery, defendants now head to federal court

An attorney for the Arbery family said they rejected a plea deal in the federal case.

ATLANTA — One at a time, Judge Timothy Walmsley addressed each defendant convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in court Friday and announced their prison sentence.

"Life plus 20 (years)," Walmsley told Travis McMichael. He uttered similar words to Travis' father, Gregory McMichael.

He turned to their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan to announce his sentencing.

"Mr. Bryan a life with the possibility of parole sentence," the judge said.

The three men were convicted in November for murdering the 25-year-old after prosecutors argued he was jogging in the neighborhood when he was gunned down.

The sentencing means that for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, only Bryan will have the chance of one day leaving prison if granted parole once eligible. Travis and Gregory McMichael will never leave prison under the judge's sentence.

The sentences are in line with the requests made by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski in court. Dunikoski is a senior assistant district attorney in the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, who was assigned the case in Arbery's death back in 2020.

"When you take another person's life it can't be undone, it can't be taken back, there is no do-over. It is final. That means caution must prevail," Dunikoski said.

In February of 2020, Gregory noticed Arbery running through the McMichael's Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County. Evidence presented in court shows he yelled to Travis to grab their guns, the pair then jumped in their truck and chased down Arbery.

Bryan in his own truck helped corner Arbery before Travis shot and killed the young Black man.

The McMichael's claimed they were attempting to make a citizen's arrest.

"Vigilantism always goes wrong," Dunikoski argued in court Friday. "You wait for the professionals to show up. The professionals who are in marked cars. The professionals who are in marked cars. The professionals who have something to lose."

Travis and then Gregory's attorneys argued their clients should receive life sentences with the possibility of parole, believing they can be rehabilitated after serving time in prison.

"We are asking the court to reserve the harshest possible sentence under the law for those who deserve it," said Robert Rubin, attorney for Travis McMichael.

"Today the defendants are being held accountable for their actions here in Superior Court," said Walmsley.

Kevin Gough representing Bryan argued his client should receive a lesser sentence due to him having a different role in the crime.

"Mr. Bryan isn't the one who brought a gun. He was unarmed and I think that reflects his intentions and reflects a significantly lesser state of culpability," he said.

Walmsley agreed to some extent. He quickly added that without Bryan's actions and using his truck to box in Arbery the shooting may not have happened, which supports the murder conviction. The judge explained Bryan's unique role is the reason he received a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, unlike his co-defendants.

Though the sentencing wrapped up several hours in court, the three men will be back in a month. On Feb. 7, all three defendants are set to be tried in federal court on hate crime charges.

In a federal indictment, the defendants are accused of targeting Arbery because of his race.

Before Friday's sentencing hearing, Lee Merritt representing the Arbery family talked with reporters outside the courthouse.

Merritt described how prosecutors with the Department of Justice recently approached the family with a potential plea deal. It would have called for the McMichael's to serve 30 years for the federal charges they face in exchange for an admission of guilt.

"If they would admit that they were in fact motivated by hate and give a significant statement concerning that in open, and we mulled it over, it certainly would have represented a historic outcome," Merritt said.