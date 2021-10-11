The Rev. Al Sharpton, Ahmaud Arbery's family and attorneys holding prayer vigil outside courthouse Wednesday

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery's family and Arbery's parents will hold a prayer vigil Wednesday during the trial's lunch break.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

Some high-profile names were in Brunswick Wednesday to pray for justice in the trial of three men accused of murder in the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

One of the attorneys for Arbery's family, Ben Crump, announced Tuesday night that he, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt and Arbery's parents will hold a prayer vigil Wednesday.

According to a press release, faith leaders will also join the vigil planned for the lunch break in the trial outside the courthouse.

"With a nearly all-white jury deciding the fate of the men who hunted down, trapped and killed Ahmaud Arbery, an innocent Black man, we will join together in prayer for justice," Crump said.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

"We invited all who are following the trial to join us wherever they are," Crump said in the statement.

The parents of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man who died while being forcibly removed from a jail cell in South Carolina earlier this year, will also be there.