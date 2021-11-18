Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III to join Ahmaud Arbery's family, 150 Black pastors for 'wall of prayer'

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Martin Luther King III, will host a "wall of prayer" outside the courthouse.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (Note: The video above is from previous related story.)

Several high-profile religious and civil rights leaders will be in Brunswick Thursday to support the family of Ahmaud Arbery as the three men on trial for murder in the shooting death of the 25-year-old continues.

On the tenth day of testimony in the trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, the Rev. Al Sharpton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the eldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Martin Luther King III, will host a "wall of prayer" outside the Glynn County Courthouse, according to a tweet from Sharpton.

Arbery's family, his family's attorneys and 150 Black pastors are expected to gather outside the courthouse, with additional clergy and rabbis on hand in a show of solidarity ahead of a "Justice For Ahmaud March" in Brunswick later in the day.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

During a press conference announcing the march, Jackson said it is imperative for activists to take part in the event to fight for equality.

“We cannot get used to being killed. We must fight back," the reverend explained. "We must not color justice. We must be indivisible of all people.”

The march and other events, hosted by the Transformative Justice Coalition and the National Action Network, follow controversial remarks last week by defense attorney Kevin Gough, who represents Bryan.

"We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here," Gough said, asking the judge to prohibit Jackson from attending court with the family. He said he thinks high-profile Black pastors could influence or intimidate the jury.

The events for the remainder of the week are as follows:

Thursday - 11/18

8 a.m.: Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

10 a.m.: Prayer & Court Watch

11 a.m.: Demonstration of Solidarity

12 p.m.: Wall of Prayer

Lunch w/Arbery Family

3 p.m. Justice for Ahmaud march

8 p.m. National Tele-Town Hal

Friday - 11/19

10 a.m. Prayer & Court Watch

12 p.m. Lunch w/ Arbery Family

6 p.m. Candlelight Vigil & Prayer