While the disturbing messages and posts were being read during testimony, Ahmaud Arbery's family was visibly upset and left the courtroom.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *WARNING: The following article contains language that some may find offensive.

The federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery continued Wednesday morning with disturbing testimony from Amy Vaughan with the FBI’s counterterrorism department. She sorted through digital evidence from the defendants’ social media posts and text messages and read aloud several examples of the men using racial slurs.

First Coast News' Kailey Tracy, who's in the courtroom said she's unable to keep up with the number of racial slurs the killers used because it's "too many to count."

One of the more disturbing pieces of evidence prosecutors played for the jury was a video Travis McMichael edited together of a young Black boy dancing on The Ellen Show with the song Alabama N-word he edited underneath.

Kailey Tracy said jurors took notes and looked uncomfortable as the video played while McMichael looked visually uncomfortable shifting in his seat.

Arbery’s family left the courtroom at points, visibly upset.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick when Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who are all white, chased Arbery in their trucks before Travis McMichael fired the deadly shots that killed Arbery.

Here are some samples from the many posts being read in court:

Travis McMichael

(Responding to a Facebook message about someone’s dad who doesn’t care about jail and is likely to kill a thief) “That’s what this world needs more of my old man [Greg McMichael] is the same way. Hell, I’m getting that way."

In a Facebook post: “I keep my home shotgun loaded with high brass No. 5. It will rip someone to shreds.”

Responding to Instagram video of Black man putting a firecracker in his nose, lighting it. “Been cooler if it blew that fucking n----'s head off.”

Responding to Facebook video of Black teens rushing around a store and parking lot and a white teenager beaten. “I’m sure you know my thoughts on this lol. …My Taurus .38 says five of them would be taking a dirt nap.…I say shoot all of them ..Fuck those goddamn monkeys.”

Text between Travis and friend, recalling giving a classmate “Chubs Mcduff” “pure hell.” "We used to walk around committing hate crimes all day lol."

Responding to video of a Black women getting hit by car in a St. Louis protest. "Mash on it and drive straight."

Responding to prank video involving two Black men: "I'd kill that fucking n----"

Greg McMichael

Instagram post: “A gun in the hand is worth more than the entire police force on the phone.”

No cameras are allowed in the federal courthouse, but you can follow along by refreshing this article for live updates.

Tuesday, four witnesses testified, including neighbors of the accused men, who got emotional describing the day of the shooting, as well as a crime scene investigator.

The lead GBI case agent also took the stand.

DAY 3 in federal hate crimes trial for men convicted of murdering #AhmaudArbery:

-More witnesses today

-4 witnesses testified yesterday including neighbors of the accused men who got emotional describing the day, & crime scene investigator

-GBI lead case agent also took stand pic.twitter.com/Ck3JPUTFq9 — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 16, 2022

Prosecutors yesterday showed graphic videos from the scene, including police body camera video, and the cell phone video of the shooting. Defense attorneys noted all 3 men were cooperative, willing to be questioned. — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 16, 2022

Prosecutors also showed surveillance video of Arbery in the home under construction 4 times in months leading up to shooting. GBI case agent testified Arbery never took anything. — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 16, 2022

Jury, now sequestered, has been very engaged. Going into courthouse now and won’t have access to phone, computer. Will have update mid-morning. — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 16, 2022

As this second trial of three defendants already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery gets underway, there are many questions swirling about the reasons for the seemingly repetitious proceeding.

What’s the difference?

Unlike their murder trial in state court, the new trial is a federal hate crimes case. Georgia did not have a hate crimes statute when Ahmaud Arbery was killed – it was just one of four states without one.

The state subsequently adopted a hate crime law, but the men could not be prosecuted retroactively under that law in state court.

What’s a hate crime?