Ahmaud Arbery's mom promises special announcement on day honoring her son

Feb. 23, 2022 will mark two years since Ahmaud Arbery was murdered. Wednesday is being recognized as "Ahmaud Arbery Day" in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, will make a special announcement on Wednesday to mark the day honoring her son.

A Georgia law passed earlier this month established Feb. 23 as "Ahmaud Arbery Day," and Wednesday will mark two years since he was chased down and murdered by three white men in Brunswick, Georgia.

On Tuesday, those three men were convicted of hate crimes in a federal trial.

Arbery's mother said after the trial concluded that it had been a "very long, stressful fight" for justice, but noted that no amount of justice will ever be able to bring her son back.

"Healing? I, as a mom, will never heal," she said.

According to a release from The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, Cooper-Jones will next head to Atlanta Wednesday for a private event at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

"Ensuring that his spirit and legacy live on, this inaugural event will include an announcement fostering positivity from unimaginable tragedy," the release said.

Cooper-Jones will be joined by Georgia House Rep. Sandra Scott, who introduced the legislation to establish "Ahmaud Arbery Day" as well as several other Georgia political and religious leaders.

The announcement is expected around 10:30 a.m. ET.

According to the organization's release, The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation has been set up to focus on "the mental health and wellness of Black men and boys."

"Inspired by the life of Ahmaud Arbery and named in his honor, his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, founded the organization. AAF programs are designed to raise awareness, educate and advocate for the mental health and wellness of Black men & boys," the release said.