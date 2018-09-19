ATLANTA – An airport cleaning company supervisor was jailed Tuesday after being charged raping one of his employees at work.

Atlanta Police were called to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday after an employee of an airport cleaning company said her supervisor had sexually assaulted her during her shift.

The victim told police that while she was working, 47-year-old Eddie Sanders took her into the storage room and raped her.

Police located Sanders at the airport and took him into custody. He was charged with rape and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

