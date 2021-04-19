Man found dead inside car riddled with bullet holes

Deputies said they noticed the car had multiple gunshots and appeared to have struck the passenger several times.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led them to a man found dead inside a car on the side of the road Sunday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office were called to Briley Road just off of Stovall Road after getting a report of a man unresponsive inside a car.

Deputies, once on the scene, said they noticed the car had multiple gunshots and appeared to have struck the passenger several times.

The 52-year-old, identified as Alan Dale Huguley, of LaGrange, was determined to be deceased, the sheriff's office said.