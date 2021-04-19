Man found dead inside car riddled with bullet holes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led them to a man found dead inside a car on the side of the road Sunday afternoon.
At around 1:15 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office were called to Briley Road just off of Stovall Road after getting a report of a man unresponsive inside a car.
Deputies, once on the scene, said they noticed the car had multiple gunshots and appeared to have struck the passenger several times.
The 52-year-old, identified as Alan Dale Huguley, of LaGrange, was determined to be deceased, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation into Huguley's death remains ongoing, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.