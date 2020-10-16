Man wanted for August murder taken into custody

According to Atlanta Police, 38-year-old Albert Roland was arrested in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 7.

ATLANTA — A suspect wanted for a felony murder charge two months ago has finally been arrested.

According to Atlanta Police, 38-year-old Albert Roland was taken into custody in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 7.

Police were called to the 500 block of Rockwell Street around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Lance Houston, 31, lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Roland as a suspect in the case and a warrant for felony murder was issued on Aug. 21.

Roland was found on Humphries Street last Wednesday and was taken into custody.