Man wanted for August murder taken into custody

ATLANTA — A suspect wanted for a felony murder charge two months ago has finally been arrested.
According to Atlanta Police, 38-year-old Albert Roland was taken into custody in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 7.
Police were called to the 500 block of Rockwell Street around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Lance Houston, 31, lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators identified Roland as a suspect in the case and a warrant for felony murder was issued on Aug. 21.
Roland was found on Humphries Street last Wednesday and was taken into custody.
"We are pleased with the work our investigators put into this case and thankful to have another violent criminal off our streets," said Sgt. John Chafee of APD's Public Affairs Unit.