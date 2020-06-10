Man out on bond after shooting officer among 3 killed in fiery September crash, police say

The Newton County Sheriff's Office conferred with other agencies and discovered that the vehicle involved also had ties to crimes in other counties.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in three other counties say their cases have ties to a fiery - and deadly - crash that occurred in early September.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office just released the names of three young men who were killed in a crash after a fiery crash on Sept. 7. The sheriff's office said a deputy responded to reports of two people who were attempting to enter vehicles in a neighborhood off of Fairview Road around 2:30 a.m. Deputies said a third person followed behind them and was believed to be a getaway driver.

The sheriff's office said they attempted to escape when they spotted deputies in the area and a vehicle pursuit began. However, the suspects soon crashed at the intersection of Jack Neely and Fairview roads. Described as suspects in the case, the sheriff's office said 19-year-old Alejandro Guerra of McDonough, 20-year-old Arthur Harris of Jonesboro, and 19-year-old Avidan Rojas of Lithonia died in the crash.

After their identities were confirmed, the Clayton County Police Department said that one of the passengers, Guerra, was arrested in the shooting of an officer in Clayton County on March 24. He was out on bond in Clayton County when the crash that killed him happened.

11Alive previously reported on the incident that occurred at the Sundown Suites on North Main Street near Jonesboro. Police were responding to reports of an armed person when they found the suspect, identified as Guerra, who allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire on the officer.

The officer, who returned fire, was soon struck by one of Guerra's bullets but it hit her vest, authorities said. He was eventually taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony obstruction, criminal trespass, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.