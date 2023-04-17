Brother accused of killing Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole indicted in murder case

Alexander Krause was indicted on four charges, including malice murder, on April 4.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County grand jury indicted the brother of Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole in the "We Ready" artist's killing.

Alexander Krause was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

The jury indicted Krause on April 4 in the shooting of his brother a year ago.

DeKalb County Police said they responded to a person shot at a Chevron gas station off Snapfinger Woods Drive on March 25, 2022.

Eversole was taken to the hospital where he died on April 3, 2022. He was shot in the jaw, according to attorneys.

His brother, Krause, was arrested the day Eversole was shot and later charged with murder, jail records show.

Attorneys said Eversole walked from his town home to the gas station where he left a trail of blood. Police later followed the trail back to the home.

Police believed Krause murdered his brother because he was the only one at the home when he arrived.

Krause was granted bond in August 2022. He has since been released, according to DeKalb County jail records.

In previous reports by 11Alive, Krause was denied bond by a judge in April of last year. His attorneys filed a motion to get his bond reduced after 90 days passed with no indictment hearing.

According to Georgia law, if over 90 days have passed since the initial bond hearing and an indictment was not scheduled, then attorneys can file a motion to reconsider the bond.

11Alive reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office for comment about when Krause will be back in police custody.

Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding Krause's status:

The sheriff’s office can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an outstanding (active) warrant. The exception is only when the agency requests the involvement of the general public in locating a suspect for the purpose of executing an arrest.

It has not been confirmed if a warrant will be issued for Krause's arrest at this time.