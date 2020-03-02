ATLANTA — Days after the two accused killers were indicted for the murder of an Atlanta college student, the district attorney's office told 11Alive they will not seek the death penalty against either of the defendants.

The accused killers of Alexis Crawford - her friend and roommate Jordyn Jones and Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley - face multiple charges each after being indicted by a Fulton County grand jury.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office announced the indictment Friday.

According to detectives, both Jones and Brantley admitted under questioning at least parts of their roles in the October murder of Crawford, a 21-year-old Clark Atlanta student.

Investigators say in the early morning of Halloween day 2019, Brantley and Jones strangled and suffocated Crawford with a garbage bag before dumping her body into a trash bin and taking it to a Decatur park.

An intense search for Crawford lasted for days before police discovered her body after questioning Jones, who they say led them to the park.

According to detectives, Crawford's murder came just days after Brantley sexually assaulted her.

They each face six charges, with include two counts of felony murder, a single count of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and concealing the death of another. Brantley faces an additional charge of aggravated sodomy for the sexual assault.

An Atlanta defense attorney, Darryl Cohen, said they could plead guilty before then or even testify against each other.

