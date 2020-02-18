MARIETTA, Ga. — Authorities in Cobb County have accused a 55-year-old caretaker of abusing a 90-year-old, bed-ridden Marietta woman.

According to a criminal warrant, 55-year-old Tracy Sanders left the elderly victim on the floor all night long last Tuesday, even though loud alarms were sounding to indicate that the victim had fallen out of the bed.

While the victim was incapacitated on the floor, Sanders was allegedly passed out intoxicated in the residence, and did not respond to calls, repeated knocking on doors and ringing of the doorbell multiple times, the warrant said.

The warrant also indicated that Sanders was not even roused when emergency personnel broke the door down to rescue the victim.

According to the warrant, the victim was found by emergency crews and transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of dehydration and injuries sustained in the fall.

The warrant went on to state that Sanders spent multiple hours at a neighbor's house consuming alcohol and leaving the victim alone, while she had been hired as the victim's caregiver.

Sanders was also accused by the warrant of passing out from being intoxicated without checking on the victim overnight while having control of the victim's medication -- Trazodone and Clonazepam -- which had 12 doses missing.

According to the warrant, only six doses should have been administered to the victim during the timeframe instead of the 12 doses that were reported missing.

Sanders has been charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony neglect to a disabled adult or elderly person.

Sanders remains in the Cobb County Jail on $7,500 bond.

