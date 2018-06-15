JONESBORO, Ga. -- Police are searching for an alleged serial rapist after five rape cases occurred between July 2015 and May 2017.

Investigators received enough information from two victims to put together sketches.

Previous information gathered by detectives led them to believe all incidents were not related because of the different methods the suspect used to gain entry or intimidate the victims.

Some of the methods used in each case were gaining entry through open windows; accosting a victim outside as she was walking to her apartment; forcing his way into an apartment while the victim opened her door after he knocked; and brandishing a knife and even a gun in one of the cases.

However, after detectives gathered DNA evidence from all five cases, they were able to determine the assaults were committed by one person.

In all of the cases, the suspect went after African-American women who lived in either apartment complexes or townhomes. Only one of the rapes happened in a single-family home.

Police are asking for the public to remain alert and ensure that your homes are secure.

If anyone has any information or can identify the suspect in the sketches, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

