Authorities are connecting convicted serial killer Samuel Little, who has confessed to 90 murders across the country, to a 1980s cold case where an unidentified woman's naked body was found in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Little, who claims to be among the most prolific serial killers in American history, confessed to killing a woman who was found in dead in 1981 in Dade County, Georgia - which borders Tennessee.

Facial reconstruction of one of Samuel Little's victims Authorities said the woman was murdered in Sept.1981. Her identity remains a mystery. Samuel Little confessed to her murder, authorities said. They are using facial reconstruction to try and find her family. Authorities said the woman was murdered in Sept. 1981. Her identity remains a mystery. Samuel Little confessed to her murder, authorities said. They are using facial reconstruction to try and find her family. Authorities said the woman was murdered in Sept.1981. Her identity remains a mystery. Samuel Little confessed to her murder, authorities said. They are using facial reconstruction to try and find her family. Authorities said the woman was murdered in Sept.1981. Her identity remains a mystery. Samuel Little confessed to her murder, authorities said. They are using facial reconstruction to try and find her family.

Almost four decades later, the woman's identity remains a mystery. To help try to identify her, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a special forensic team created a facial reconstruction based on the woman's skull.

This is just one of Little's alleged victims that authorities have tried to identify. The Georgia born man has sketched several women he claimed he's murdered. Some of the crimes date back to the 1970s.

Here's a closer look into how authorities connected Little to this 1981 Georgia case.

THE MURDER

In September 1981, authorities found a young Black woman dead in northwest Dade County. She was discovered naked in a wooded area.

Her identity was unknown.

CONNECTING THE DOTS

The GBI said In August 2018, the FBI reached out to Hamilton County, Tennessee officials after Little - who sits in a Texas prison awaiting trial for the death of another woman - told authorities about the alleged 1980s homicide of a young Black woman.

Records didn't show a missing person or an unsolved homicide matching Little's description in that area. But when Tennessee officials reached out to law enforcement in its neighboring state, GBI said Special Agent in Charge Joe Montgomery immediately recalled the 1981 murder investigation.

GBI said the information from Little’s confession made it clear he was describing the Dade County cold case. Last December, GBI agents went to Texas to interview little about the homicide.

LITTLE'S CONFESSION

The GBI said Little told them he met the woman in a nightclub in Chattanooga. He claims they left the club together and went to a secluded road, where he said he strangled her.

The Black woman, he described, was light-skinned with a big build. She was in her early to mid 20s.

GBI said Little admitted that after he killed her, he rolled her body off an embankment and the "body kept rolling," which implied he was on a steep ridge.

Authorities said the information Little provided regarding the initial encounter and ultimate homicide confirm he is the one responsible for killing the unidentified woman.

THE FACIAL RECONSTRUCTION

Little is known for sketching many of his alleged victims. In fact, authorities have released some of the hand-drawn portraits hoping that the sketches will jog someone's memory.

Drawings of some of Samuel Little's victims Covington, KY - Unmatched Confession: White female killed in 1984. Met victim in Columbus, Ohio. Body disposed of somewhere in Northern Kentucky (city unspecified). Phoenix, AZ - Unmatched Confession: White female killed in 1997. Victim possibly called "Ann." Granite City, IL - Unmatched Confession: Black female, age 26, killed between 1976 and 1979. Met victim in St. Louis, Missouri. Victim possibly called "Jo." Wichita Falls, TX - Unmatched Confession: Black female killed in 1976 or 1977. Body disposed of somewhere outside of Wichita Falls (city unspecified). Covington, KY - Unmatched Confession: White female killed in 1984. Met victim in Columbus, Ohio. Body disposed of somewhere in Northern Kentucky (city unspecified). Monroe, LA - Unmatched Confession: Black female, age 24, killed between 1987 and the early 1990s. Atlanta, GA - Unmatched Confession: Black female between 23-25 years old killed in 1984. Victim possibly a college student. Prince George's County, MD - Confession Matched to a Jane Doe: White female between 20-25 years old killed in 1972. Victim possibly from Massachusetts. Atlanta, GA - Unmatched Confession: Black female between 35-40 years old killed in 1981. Houston, TX - Unmatched Confession: Black female between 25-28 years old killed between 1976 and 1979 or in 1993. Atlanta, GA - Unmatched Confession: White female, age 26, killed in 1983 or 1984 in Atlanta. Victim possibly from Griffin, GA. Los Angeles, CA - Unmatched Confession: White female between 23-25 years old killed in 1996. Pascagoula, MS - Confession Matched to a Jane Doe: Black female between 35-45 years old killed in 1977. Met the victim in Gulfport, Mississippi. Victim possibly from Pascagoula. Victim possibly worked at Ingalls Shipyard. Miami, FL - Unmatched Confession: Black male, age 18, killed in 1971 or 1972. Victim possibly called "Mary Ann" or "Marianne." Phoenix, AZ - Unmatched Confession: Hispanic female in her 40s. Killed in 1988 or 1996. Victim possibly from Phoenix. Las Vegas, NV - Unmatched Confession: Black female, age 40, killed in 1993.

However, in this 1981 Dade County case, the GBI said they had already begun attempts to identify the victim well before Little's confession.

A special forensic team created a facial reconstruction. They were able to design it based on the woman’s skull.

GBI said the lengthy process involves placing tissue markers at specific points on the skull so that once clay is added, the result is a reconstruction that looks as close to the victim as possible.

Authorities said the woman was murdered in Sept.1981. Her identity remains a mystery. Samuel Little confessed to her murder, authorities said. They are using facial reconstruction to try and find her family.

WXIA

Investigators think the woman was from the Chattanooga area, northwest Georgia or northeast Alabama.

Due to overlapping jurisdictions, this is an ongoing joint investigation between the GBI and Hamilton County DA’s Cold Case Unit in Tennessee.

MORE COVERAGE ON SAMUEL LITTLE