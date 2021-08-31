Fulton Science Academy coach arrested at school, now facing child porn charges

Tarik Uduk is facing several child porn related charges. He was arrested on Monday at Fulton Science Academy, where he is employed as an athletic coach.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta coach is now in the Fulton County Jail facing child porn charges thanks to a tip.

Tarik Uduk was arrested on Monday at Fulton Science Academy, where he is employed as an athletic coach, according to a statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Police said the investigation ensued after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding someone uploading child pornography to an online server.

Georgia Bureau Investigation stepped in to help determine the source as a residence in the Sandy Springs area. That's when police say Sandy Spring detectives took over the case.

Authorities were finally able to identify the 25-year-old coach as the suspect after executing multiple search warrants and court orders, which revealed sexually explicit images and videos depicting minors between ages 12 and 15.

Detectives continued to analyze all of the content on Uduk's devices to try to determine if any of the victims were students he had been in contact with, according to police. Police did not share whether or not some of the victims were in fact students.

He was arrested at the school and transported to the Fulton County Jail. According to police, Uduk is charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of obscene internet contact with a child.

Although he is still listed as a point of contact as the Cross Country Head Coach and Assistant to Athletics on the Fulton Science Academy website, there is no word on his employment status at the school.