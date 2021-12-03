19-year-old arrested in case of man found shot dead on I-20 East

Police said homicide detectives were able to identify 19-year-old Alphonso McCoy as the suspect in this case.

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found shot dead in a car on Interstate 20, near the Downtown connector, late last month.

Police said on Feb. 25, officers were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. to the eastbound lanes of I-20 near the I-75/85 ramp for reports of an accident. But when they got to the car, they found the body of 34-year-old Solomon Howard inside. Police said he had been shot.

Further investigation, according to police, revealed that an initial incident actually happened at 911 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW. It's unclear from police what took place there and how Solomon's body ended up near the interstate.

Police said homicide detectives were able to identify 19-year-old Alphonso McCoy as the suspect in this case, and secured warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.

On March 11, exactly two weeks after Solomon's body was found, police arrested McCoy at 1121 Jones Ave. NW where he was arrested without incident.

Solomon's death was just one in a string of recent shootings on Atlanta's roadways; there were seven under investigation before this case was solved.