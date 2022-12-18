Altercation between man and woman leads to fatal shooting outside Downtown Atlanta gentlemen's club, police say

It is not yet known what the altercation was about.

ATLANTA — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting outside a Downtown Atlanta gentlemen's club Sunday morning, police said.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at 134 Baker Street NE, the location of Goosebumps Gentlemen's Club. The club is directly across the street from Hilton Atlanta, where another person was killed in a separate shooting Sunday morning.

Police said they found the man dead at the scene after they arrived. The man was involved in an altercation with a woman that he knew, according to APD. Police said that's when she shot and killed him.

She was arrested after police arrived on scene and has been charged in the man's death, according to authorities.

It is not yet known what the altercation was about. The investigation from police remains ongoing.