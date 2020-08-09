Suspect wanted for Atlanta murder arrested in Minnesota, police say

US Marshals arrested 22-year-old Amarius Norris Sept. 1 in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

ATLANTA — Police said the final suspect wanted in the May murder of an Atlanta man in southwest Atlanta has been arrested - more than 1,100 miles away from where the crime happened.

Police said Norris was involved in the May 4 homicide of 29-year-old Donovan Maxwell, which happened off Southwood Cove.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of the street around 1 p.m. that day after getting reports of an accident in the parking lot. When officers got there, they found a black SUV had hit another parked car. But, by that time, the suspects inside the SUV had already escaped. Police searched for them in the area, but didn't find them.

Officers were later able to determine the car was registered to an apartment at the same location, and they conducted a welfare check at the home. They found Maxwell dead inside. Police said he appeared to have been shot.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began investigating, soon identifying Norris and 32-year-old Quintavius Moore as suspects in the murder.

On Aug. 1, investigators secured felony murder warrants for their arrest. Days later, on Aug. 6, Atlanta Police said officers arrested Moore.

Finally, on Sept. 1, agents with the United States Marshals Service arrested Norris in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

"We are proud of the work our investigators put into this case and we are grateful for the continued support of our partners with the United States Marshals Service," Atlanta Police said in their statement announcing the arrest.