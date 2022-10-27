Video: 2 arrested in Tesla 'loaded with stolen Amazon packages'

Police said they also found drugs, a firearm and stolen credit cards.

ATLANTA — Video released by Atlanta Police Department shows the arrest of two men after stealing a Tesla trunk full of Amazon packages on Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to a business at 904 Huff Road regarding a robbery. The caller told 911 that two men stole packages from their property and loaded them into a red Tesla Model 3.

"We applaud the caller who observed the illegal activity and made the 911 call-the caller is the epitome of 'if you see something, say something,'" Atlanta Police wrote in their Facebook post.

The department said officers saw the car "with the trunk open and packages visible." There were two men in the Tesla; police said they matched their description.

'“Never judge a book by its cover'; we say, 'never judge a thief by the car they drive,'” Atlanta Police wrote in their Facebook post.

Atlanta Police arrested the two men for all the stolen Amazon boxes they found with different names on them. Officers said they found marijuana, meth and a firearm after searching their car. Also, in the car, police said, "multiple credit cards and I.D. cards with different names on them - none belonging to the suspects."

A 39-year-old man was charged with the following:

Nine charges of theft by receiving stolen mail

Possession of crystal meth

Possession of marijuana

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

Burglary

A 38-year-old man was charged with the following: