AMBER ALERT

Police: 18-month-old Jacob Chambers abducted by father



Clarkesville Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating 18 month old Jacob Chambers.

Police say he was abducted by his biological father Charles Eric Chambers from Railroad Avenue in Clarkesville Georgia.

Jacob has sandy blonde curly hair and was last seen wearing gray and green striped short pants.

Jacob and his father may be traveling in a red 1997 Chevrolet extended cab truck with a black tailgate (tag# RDP3863). Warrants have been issued for Charles Eric Chambers.