Crime

Police searching for man who allegedly stole ambulance in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police Department said the ambulance has been recovered, but officers are still searching for the suspect.
ATLANTA — A man is wanted in Atlanta for allegedly stealing an ambulance on Thursday, according to police. 

Officers were initially called to 14th and Barnes Street NW -- just west of Techwood Drive and the Downtown Connector -- regarding the incident. 

The Atlanta Police Department said the ambulance, which belongs to a private medical transport company, has been recovered, but officers are still searching for the suspect. 

He is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s; police said he was wearing a red baseball cap, glasses and a grey button-down shirt with a red shirt underneath. APD said he was last seen on foot around the Westin near Peachtree Street. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta Police.

   

