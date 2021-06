The ambulance was taken while the driver was dropping off a patient inside the hospital, APD said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said to be on the lookout for an ambulance that was stolen from Grady Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.

Officials said the theft happened around 7:47 a.m. at 80 Jesse Hill Drive Southeast.

The ambulance was taken while the driver was dropping off a patient inside the hospital, APD said.

When the driver returned, the ambulance was gone. You can see the ambulance's license plate listed below: CRC7159.